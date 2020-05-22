$10k win: Trainers take out Today Show heroes comp

TWO WIRAC trainers have taken out The Today Show’s “Nominate an Aussie Hero” competition, earning $10,000 in prizemoney and a live appearance on the morning show.

Brooke Price and Samantha Scotney were nominated by their co-workers for the ingenuity and community spirit shown through their free online workout series during the coronavirus pandemic.

Warwick’s new “national heroes” were surprised by The Today Show journalist Aislin Kriukelis and a camera crew for their live TV appearance during what they believed to be a routine staff meeting.

Both trainers have been out of work since the centre’s forced closure under coronavirus restrictions, and said they made the video series out of a drive to keep their community both in shape and connected.

“On behalf of both Sam and I, I want to thank all of our patrons and our WIRAC team,” Miss Price said.

“They’ve given us this huge opportunity to just have fun and be idiots in general, and it’s paid off in a way that we never would have expected.

“We literally made these videos on an iPhone, and now we’re on the Today Show.”

ON AIR: WIRAC trainers Samantha Scotney and Brooke Price with Today Show journalist Aislin Kriukelis during their live appearance on the national program. Picture: Jessica Paul

Ms Scotney was equally shocked and grateful for the recognition, but said remaining in contact with WIRAC’s clients until the centre could reopen was thanks enough.

“I don’t really know what to say, I’m so surprised,” she said.

“We both just liked having fun and mucking around while we do classes, and thought we may as well keep doing that from home.

“We’ve lost track of the number of messages from people about the videos, they’ve been loving it.”

The trainers’ workout videos have proved incredibly popular during the coronavirus lockdown, with some reaching national and even global audiences on social media.

Miss Price added that while the online series had been ‘a ton of fun’, she and the rest of the WIRAC team couldn’t wait for the green light to reopen the centre to the community.

“The isolation’s been really tough, not just on us alone, but on our clients as well,” she said.

“We’ll definitely be bringing the dress-ups and things back to our classes, and some other original elements we didn’t have before.

“We just can’t wait to get back into teaching classes and seeing everyone again.”