11 jobs available in Warwick right now

Jonno Colfs
| 17th Aug 2017 11:10 AM
CASHED UP: Looking for work?
CASHED UP: Looking for work?

CALLING everyone who's looking for work or a change of career.

Here are a few jobs up for grabs in Warwick right now.

Hairdresser

Chanie's Lush Hair is looking for a qualified hairdresser to work two days a week in their Fitzroy St salon. This position is an immediate start so please forward a resume to cm_mckeiver@hotmail.com

Hospitality

The Abbey of the Roses is looking to fill an all-round hospitality position.

The right applicant will preferably be a junior, but the right senior would also suit. Mainly weekends day/night, but some mid week day/night as well.

If interested, please message Sonia Hunt or Abbey of the Roses on Facebook with your resume or details covering previous experience, when not available, preferred hours, with any other relevant details.

Business administration trainee

Southern Downs Regional Council are seeking two trainees to join their engineering services and planning and development teams. These positions are temporary full-time in Warwick and the focus will be to gain experience and a qualification while working and studying to complete a Certificate III in Business Administration.

Civil construction trainee

Southern Downs Regional Council is seeking a trainee to join their works maintenance team.

The position is temporary full-time in Warwick and the focus will be to provide proactive labouring support on construction work sites while studying to complete a Certificate II in Civil Construction.

Bar and gaming staff

The Criterion Hotel is seeking fun, hard working bar and gaming staff to join their team.

To be eligible, the right applicant must have a minimum six months experience in bar and dining duties, hold a current RSA and RSG.

It will be an advantage to have knowledge in Keno, Gaming payouts and UBet operations.

If interested drop your resume, along with two current work references to Kylie Jenner at the Criterion.

Hairdresser/barber

Kings Barber Shop is seeking a qualified hairdresser/barber to become part of a team.

The position will require 15-20+ hours per week with some Saturday work.

Please send a resume to Anita Morris or drop into the shop at 54 King St, Warwick.

Maintenance/diesel fitter

Hutchison Quarries P/L are looking for someone for operations at their Warwick quarry. Role will include routine maintenance and servicing. For more information or to apply call Ben Hutchison on 0408608044 or email ben@hutchisonquarries. com.au

Truck and dog operator

Hutchison Quarries P/L are looking for someone for operations at their Warwick quarry. Role will include driving a PBS approved truck and dog combination delivering quarry materials all over South East Queensland. For more information or to apply call Ben Hutchison on 0408608044 or email ben@hutchisonquarries. com.au

General practitioner

An opportunity has arisen in Warwick at a well-established clinic who are looking for a dedicated team member to join their team on a permanent basis to join an expanding team.

The clinic is based in an affluent area and billings are billed privately when possible

The successful GP will enjoy earning 70% of billings or $1200 per day guaranteed for first 3 months with the earning potential of up to $500,000 per annum, and have the opportunity to work at an excellent clinic gaining the opportunity to increase their skills and benefit working at one of the most beautiful locations in Australia.

To apply click here.

Assistant manager

Red Rooster Warwick is looking for an assistant manager.

If you are interested please drop your resume into the store or email office@mcroost.com.au

Full training will be provided.

Trainee managers

Red Rooster Warwick is looking for an trainee managers.

If you are interested please drop your resume into the store or email office@mcroost.com.au

Full training will be provided.

