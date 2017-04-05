22°
12 jobs available in Warwick right now

Jonno Colfs
| 5th Apr 2017 8:28 AM Updated: 10:51 AM
Looking for work? Check these opportunities out.
Looking for work? Check these opportunities out.

LOOKING for work?

You're in luck, a whole raft of opportunities are on offer in Warwick at the moment.

Get your resume spruced up, brush the hair, dress to impress and get applying.

If you need assistance with getting prepared to apply for work, head down and see one of the local job service providers and they should be able to help you out.

1. Nanny - temporary work

The right candidate will need to be available and committed for the next 6-8 weeks.

The hirer is looking for someone who is reliable, kind, honest, confident, mature, flexible and genuinely has a good rapport with children.

You will be required to work a minimum of 2 hours a day, 4 days a week. Experience is not paramount but would be ideal. You must have a Blue Card, 3x character references and be willing to obtain a first aid certificate and police clearance if none already.

For more information on job description, please message the hirer with an outline of your rates, experience and availability.

Potential employee will need to be able to sign a written contract before commencement.

2. MC Driver

Beaumont Transport, a Qube Bulk Company are seeking an experienced MC Driver for their Warwick Depot driving either Tippers or Tauntliners / Tanker

• $$$ Attractive Remuneration
• Full Time
• Overtime Available
• No Harsh Deadlines
• Uniforms Provided

To apply

Email tony.ryan@qube.com.au

Phone 07 4661 8430 or 0421389989

All suitable applicants will be contacted.

3. Residential Supervisor - Boys' Boarding

Scots PGC College is seeking to fill the following position: 

Residential Supervisor - Boys' Boarding
- This is a full-time position to commence as soon as possible.

For further details of the positions please visit the employment page of our website or contact the school on 07 4666 9811 .

4. Equestrian Centre Co-ordinator

Scots PGC College is seeking to fill the following position:

Equestrian Centre Co-ordinator
- This is a part-time, term-time position to commence as soon as possible.

For further details of the positions please visit the employment page of our website or contact the school on 07 4666 9811 .

5. Panel beater/Painter

Auto Parts Warwick is seeking a panel beater/painter for a casual position.

The work will be flexible with hours eg. nights, weekend, after hours

Ring for more information on 4661 3520.

Panel beater.
Panel beater.

6. Junior kitchen hands

Clippers Bar and Grill are looking for junior kitchen hands to work Tuesday to Saturday nights.

School age applicants are preferred as the hirer will be looking to offer traineeships. 

Forward resumes to clippersbg@bigpond.com.

Any senior applicants are also welcome to send resumes for any future opportunities that arise.

For more details message Clippers Bar and Grill on Facebook or call 4661 1111.

Kitchen hand.
Kitchen hand.

7. Senior hairdresser

Ooh La La Beaute are seeking a qualified senior hairdresser to join their team.

*Must hold Cert III Certificate
*Reliable & Honest
*Team Worker
*Casual Position (24 - 30 hours)
*IMMEDIATE START
*Saturday Morning Work
*Flexible Hours

Please email your resume to oohlalabeaute_emma @ hotmail.com, send a message to the Facebook page or pop into the salon at 102 Grafton St, Warwick.

8. Salon manager

Hair Kreations are looking for an experienced salon manager.

Are you..

• passionate about hair
• organised
• professional
• outgoing
• approachable
• trustworthy & responsible
• reliable
• team leader
• qualified hairdresser

For more info or to apply please message the Hair Kreations Facebook page, email hairkreations@outlook.com or drop your resume into the salon at 5/70 Fitzroy St, Warwick.

9. Disability Support Workers

Lifeline Darling Downs are seeking expressions of interest from people who wish to join their team.

They are seeking individuals that have experience or a willingness to train for the delivery of supports and services for people living with a disability.

Do you:

  • Have the capacity and interest in working with people, in particular, people living with a disability.
  • Have a commitment to supporting and protecting the rights of individuals living with a disability to have choice and control in their life decisions.
  • Will work as part of a team always striving towards the goals of the participant.
  • Has experience working with people living with a disability or is committed to with the appropriate training developing the skills required.
  • Will communicate appropriately, work safely and follow directions.

Contact Robin Waldie directly on rwaldie@lifelinedarlingdowns.org.au for an expression of interest application pack.

10. Experienced plasterer

The applicant must have the following .

More then 5 years on the tools and be able to prove they are able to perform the work required.
Tools for the trade.
Own transport .
Must have pride in your work.
ABN required.

This job would suit a retired plaster or someone that doesn't want full time work.

Messager the hirer here.

11.Order picker

Normist are seeking a a motivated and energetic person to pick and pack orders to ensure the accurate and timely delivery of products.

Ideally suited to persons with school age children, this role is part time and requires a person with great organisational skills and time management skills, along with excellent attention to detail.

Responsibilities and duties will include but not limited to 

  • Picking Orders 
  • Packing Orders 
  • Labelling 
  • Quality Checking 
  • Record Keeping 
  • Invoicing

To apply email wis.jobs@normist.com.au or send resume to PO Box 942, Warwick Qld 4370.

12. Receptionist

A Warwick business is looking for an office receptionist for their busy practice.

The receptionist will be responsible for office admin including:

  • general reception duties
  • handling and distributing mail
  • filing and photocopying
  • word processing
  • various other duties

Successful applicants should have:

  • strong communication and interpersonal skills
  • Microsoft Office and typing skills
  • previous reception experience (an advantage)
  • strong organisational skills and attention to detail

Email your resume to the.principal0417@gmail.com or mail to The Principal, PO Box 866, Warwick 4370.

Applications close April 30.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick business warwick community warwick jobs

If you're looking for work, get in and check out these opportunities on offer in Warwick at the moment.

