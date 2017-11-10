11 things to do around Warwick this weekend

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Gather at Leslie Park Cenotaph tomorrow to honour the fallen.

1. Remembrance Day

TAKE time out of the day to remember the Australians who have served and given their lives for the country in conflict.

Remembrance Day falls on Saturday this year and will be marked with a service in Warwick conducted by the Warwick RSL Sub-Branch.

WHEN:

Tomorrow, from 10.30am.

WHERE:

Leslie Park Cenotaph, Palmerin St between Fitzroy and Albert Sts.

COST:

Free.

2. Johnny Cash festival

PAY tribute to a legend of country music with a full day of live music, competitions and entertainment.

Johnny Cash and June Carter visited Stanthorpe regularly during the 1980s and 1990s, making it the ideal place to celebrate his life.

There will be performances from artists as well as a complete Johnny Cash tribute show.

The main event will begin at 3pm, but there will also be activities in the town centre from 9am.

WHEN:

Tomorrow, 3pm-10pm.

WHERE:

Stanthorpe Showgrounds Exhibition Building, High St, Stanthorpe.

COST:

$35. Book by visiting tickets.oztix.com.au

3. Soul Food Warwick

RUNNING to the theme of A Home of Peace, Soul Food provides an opportunity for people to reflect on inspiring themes and ways to feel connected to others.

It features music, audio-visual presentations and readings from different authors and philosophers.

Tea, coffee and refreshments will be available.

WHEN:

Tomorrow, 10.30-11.30am.

WHERE:

Warwick Library Meeting Room, 49 Albion St, Warwick.

COST:

Free.

4. The Oaks Open Gardens

THE Oaks has been transformed into a sea of colour and flowers, now Warwick has the chance to see the beauty.

The first Open Garden will be held over the weekend, with the handiwork of gardener and former nurse Rodney Burraston on display.

Devonshire tea will also be served.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 9am-noon

WHERE: The Oaks, 56 Locke St, Warwick

COST: $10 entry per person

5. Wacky Racers

BE THERE for the triumphant return of a family favourite event this weekend.

Billy cart competitions will be hitting the track at Morgan Park in what promises to be a big event.

Young children will also have the chance to build their own carts with their parents while older visitors can take a turn on the racing simulator.

WHEN: Sunday from 9am, racers to get there at 8am

WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway, Old Stanthorpe Rd, Warwick

COST: Free for spectators, $20 for racers

6. Saturday Sounds

A MUCH-LOVED Southern Downs musician will be travelling back to the region from Brisbane to perform.

Jason Mayhew will be playing a selection of tunes and will even bring along a few surprise guests.

WHEN:

Tomorrow, from 12pm.

WHERE:

Feast and Farmin' Cafe, 19 Railway St, Stanthorpe.

COST:

Free to attend but bring money for lunch.

7. 120th birthday party

THE Nobby State School and Community will be holding a celebration to commemorate its 120th birthday.

Starting with a Remembrance Day Service, the celebrations will then continue with live music, a jumping castle, face painting, BBQ, homemade goodies and more.

A birthday cake will also be cut and a time capsule placed at 2pm.

WHEN:

Tomorrow, remembrance service at 10.30am and celebrations 11.15am-3.30pm.

WHERE:

Nobby State School, 4 Davenport St, Nobby.

COST:

Free to attend but bring money to buy goodies.

8. Run in the park

START the weekend with a spot of exercise by taking a run around the park.

Warwick Parkrun takes place every weekend with a loyal band of followers.

The 5km track can be taken at any pace to suit people of all fitness levels.

First timers must register online prior to arrival at parkrun.com.au.

WHEN:

Tomorrow, 7am.

WHERE:

Condamine River, starting near the Water Rats Rugby Union and Cowboys Rugby League fields.

COST:

Free.

9. Little athletics

BUDDING athletes will meet in Warwick with new members welcome to join up.

It's a good chance to get into the group and try out athletics for size.

Children get the chance to compete in sprints, middle distance events, throws, jumps and walks.

There is an opportunity to try out the sport before registering.

WHEN:

Sunday, 3pm.

WHERE:

Hamilton Oval, Guy St, Warwick.

COST:

Admission is free, but registration carries a fee.

10. Golf fundraiser

THE annual NAB Mercantile Golf Day is on Sunday at the Warwick Golf Club.

There will be $1500 in prizes. All golfers and non-golfers welcome for a day which will support the Warwick Dementia Support Group.

Call the pro shop on 46613664 for team and cart bookings.

WHEN:

Sunday, shot gun start at noon.

WHERE:

Warwick Golf Club.

COST:

$30 for non-members, $15 for members of the Warwick Golf Club. Free finger food after play. Call the pro shop on 46613664 for team and cart bookings.

11. Cricket fixtures

ROUND 5 of Condamine Cup fixtures in the Warwick Cricket Association will be played this weekend.

Inglewood will host Railway Hotel Rascals on Saturday and Allora will be at home to Redbacks.

There will be two games at Slade Park this weekend.

Maryvale will play Sovereign tomorrow and Wheatvale and Colts will play on Sunday in what has to be the match of the round.

WHEN:

Tomorrow from 12.30pm, Sunday from 10.30am.

WHERE:

Allora, Inglewood and Slade Park in Warwick.

COST:

Free to watch.