11 things to do this weekend on the Southern Downs

Caitlynn Golding and Nicola Krause at a Blue Light Disco.

Car boot sale

GET up to the School of Total Education on Saturday from 9am to 1pm tomorrow for a massive car boot sale.

Pick up a huge amount of bargains and be entertained by live music.

You can even have your car washed while you browse.

If you want to reserve a space call Jo on 0417 009 197.

When: Tomorrow from 9am to 1pm

Where: SOTE carpark

Cost: Free

Disco dancing

THE Warwick Blue Light Disco is back on at the Redbacks Clubhouse tonight.

Doors open at 6pm and the night wraps up at 8.30.

Parents must drop off and collect children. The event is open to all students in Year 9 and below.

This month's theme is "crazy hair or hat”.

When: Tonight from 6pm

Where: Redbacks Clubhouse, Jackie Howe Dr

Cost: $5

Races gallop in

THE Warwick RSL Memorial Long Tan Cup race meeting is at Allman Park tomorrow.

The first of five races is at 1.30pm.

There are 65 nominations, including 10 in race 5, the Warwick RSL Memorial Club Long Tan Cup at 4.08pm.

There will be some free draws on the day for Warwick RSL Memorial Club members and some lucky loser giveaways for the punters.

When: Tomorrow, first of five races at 1.30pm.

Where: Allman Park

Cost:

$10, $5 concession, children under 16 free. Free admission for Warwick RSL Memorial Club members.

Footy at Killarney

THE Killarney Cutters will host Inglewood in the Bob Garred Memorial game tomorrow.

The game will double as a battle between two of the three leading teams in the Border Rugby League.

When: 2.30pm tomorrow

Where: Charlie Andrews Oval

Cost: $5, children under 16 free

Super Sprints on

MORE than 100 drivers will be in action in round 1 for B drivers in the Queensland Super Sprints at Morgan Park Raceway.

The action will be all day tomorrow and to early afternoon on Sunday.

When: Tomorrow and Sunday

Where: Morgan Park Raceway

Cost: Free

Parkrun returns

AFTER a break of one week, Warwick parkrun will return.

With the Daily News Pentath-run an outstanding success last weekend, the odds are there will be bumper numbers at the first parkrun since the Pentath.

Toolburra runner Lesley Le Vaillant won her two events for the over 70s last weekend and will compete in parkrun for the first time.

She completed the 5km at Sandy Creek in 28 minutes, 25.03 seconds last Saturday and will be aiming for the same time this Saturday.

When: Tomorrow 7am

Where: Queens Park, below rugby field

Cost: Free

Aero meeting on

THE Moreton Regional Sports Soaring Association will hold a two-day event at Morgan Park this weekend.

The Warwick Aero Modellers are hiring the Barclay Airfield to a club from Ipswich without a home airfield.

Bona fide visitors can be signed in to watch events. Information from Warwick secretary Martin Shepherd on 0413037965

When: This weekend, first event 11.30am tomorrow

Where: Morgan Park

Cost: Free to watch

Goomburra action

THE Range Runners Orienteering Club will hold an event at Gordon Country, Goomburra, this weekend.

Starts will be from 1-4pm tomorrow and 9-10am Sunday.

Recruits to the sport are welcome.

When: Tomorrow and Sunday

Where: Gordon Country, Inverramsay Rd, Goomburra, 25km up the valley from Goomburra village.

Farmers markets

THE Yangan Farmers Market is on again this weekend at the School of Arts in Yangan.

Enjoy a Sunday drive out to the town and grab some of the freshest local produce and great bargains in a lovely country market setting.

WHERE: Yangan School of Arts

WHEN: Sunday, 8am-noon

COST: Free

Socialise with music

THE Travelling Country Music Association will host a social on Sunday.

For just $8 entry, guests can enjoy bottomless tea and coffee, a two-course lunch and afternoon.

People are invited to take the stage and perform a couple of songs for the crowds.

When: Sunday, 10.30am -5pm

Where: Cowboys Clubhouse

Cost: $8

Spot of tea

THE Grafton Rose Bed and Breakfast hosts a Devonshire tea on Sundays.

What better way to spend a weekend than relaxing and enjoying the beautiful surrounds of a historic residence?

Gluten-free options are available.

Phone 46670151 to book.

WHEN: Sunday from 10am-noon

WHERE: Grafton Rose Bed and Breakfast, 134 Grafton St

COST: $12