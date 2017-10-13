11 things to know before going to Warwick Cup

DAY OUT: Rebecca Lancaster, Justin Fraser and Jessica Carey catching up at the Warwick Cup last year.

HUNDREDS are set to enjoy the glitz and glamour of the Warwick Credit Union Warwick Cup this weekend.

Before heading along on race day, here's all the must-know information for a great day out.

1. The basic lowdown

The track is located at 170 Victoria St, Warwick.

Gates open at 11am and the day will conclude at 8pm.

2. Rain is no barrier

Warwick Turf Club secretary Kristen Doyle said race day will go ahead as planned even if the heavens open.

There is enough cover to keep all heads dry.

3. Buy a ticket today to save $5

Head down to the Warwick Turf Club office, located at 170 Victoria St, during school hours today to purchase a ticket for $15.

Tickets will cost $20 at the gate tomorrow.

4. No need to BYO seats

At least 500 seats will be available in the public area.

Ms Doyle said it was first in best dressed, but there wasn't any need for people to bring their own seats or picnic blankets.

5. Great prizes for Fashions on the Field

Spotters will be on both the VIP and main gates on the day to nominate entrants for Fashions on the Field.

Among the great prize packages is a $2000 travel voucher for the best dressed lady, as well as $500 cash prizes for the best dressed couple and best millinery.

Attendees can also nominate themselves at a desk beside the stage in the Rose City Shoppingworld Fashions on the Field Marquee.

Winners will be announced from 2pm.

6. Look out for love

The Warwick Cup has helped people find a partner in the past, with one lucky couple now engaged.

7. Cash out is available

Withdraw money from the eftpos machine at the secretary's office, which will be marked with signs.

A $2 surcharge will apply.

8. Leave the alcohol at home

Being a licensed premises, Warwick Turf Club is unable to allow people to enter with their own alcohol.

The bar and canteen will both be open, but Ms Doyle said people could bring their own nibbles if they wished.

9. Hang around for free snags and a band

After the last race at about 5pm, everyone is invited to the VIP area where a free sausage sizzle will be held.

Local band Sleeping Dogs will being rocking out some tunes from 4-8pm.

10. Catch a bus to The Malt House or nab a taxi

The Malt House will be running buses from around 5pm to their venue, while taxis will start arriving before 8pm.

There will be on-site security at Warwick Turf Club all night so any cars left overnight should be safe.

11. Check out the pics

Photographer Bubbles Barbierato will be taking pictures on the day.

View them on the Warwick Turf Club Facebook page or website and buy your favourites.