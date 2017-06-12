$1.17 million budget boost for Darling Downs racing

THE state government is feeding $1.17 million into Darling Downs racing organisations.

Racing Minister Grace Grace has published a list of groups slated to receive funding in tomorrow's budget, saying the funds are intended for upgraded facilities and new infrastructure.

"I am pleased to be able to approve this funding program which will begin to address infrastructure requirements immediately with phase one to be completed within 18 months," Ms Grace said.

"Our clubs in country and regional areas are a key part of their local economies while also providing a strong social connection. They need to be supported and I know these projects will make a difference to racing in Southeast Queensland."

Ms Grace said each submission was assessed for its ability to improve racing operations, enhance industry returns and deliver better workplace health and safety and animal welfare outcomes.

The clubs sharing in the funding on the Darling Downs are:

Augethella RC - $35,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Fencing, Running rail, Towers

Central Warego RC - $35,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Running rail, Towers

Cunnamulla & DDRC - $65,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Running rail, Towers

Injune Race Club - $25,400 for Running rail, Towers

Maranoa DRC - $400 for Horse Welfare Equipment

Morven RC - $400 for Horse Welfare Equipment

Noorama PRC - $30,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Running rail, Towers

Quilpie DRC - $15,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Towers

Roma Turf Club - $20,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Tie-up stalls, Towers

St George Race Club - $91,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Barriers, Tie-up stalls, Towers

Surat Diggers Club - $130,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Jockey/steward facilities, Running rail, Towers

Surat Diggers Club 2 - $171,798 for Transportable barrier stalls to be shared across 6 clubs (Surat, St George, Cunnamulla, Injune, Noorama, Augathella)

Bell Race Club - $38,826 for Tie-up stalls

Chinchilla Race Club - $12,000 for Track upgrade - racing

Clifton Jockey Club - $5,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Towers

Dalby & NDJC - $84,000 for Lightning protection, Running rail, Towers

Dawson Jockey Club - $68,795 for Jockey/steward facilities

Flinton Race Club - $30,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Running rail, Towers

Goondiwindi Race Club - $60,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Running rail, Towers

Jandowae Race Club - $36,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Barriers, Fencing, Towers

Miles & DAPRC - $25,000 for Running rail, Towers

Stanthorpe Jockey Club - $15,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Towers

Talwood Jockey Club - $25,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Running rail, Towers

Tara Race Club - $50,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Tie-up stalls, Towers

Texas Jockey Club - $5,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Towers

Toowoomba Turf Club - $6,000 for Lightning protection

Wandoan PRC - $20,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Fencing, Towers

Warra Race Club - $30,400 for Horse Welfare Equipment, Running Rail, Towers

Warwick Turf Club - $36,000 for Lightning protection, Tie-up stalls, Towers

Racing Queensland CEO Dr Eliot Forbes said the Country and Regional Capital Works Program was for projects under $1 million with a separate process for those over that amount.

"The process was detailed and collaborative to ensure fairness and a level playing field for all involved," Dr Forbes said

"Racing facilities were visited across the state with interviews conducted and venue assessment reports produced.

"We also consulted with industry stakeholders regarding club and industry infrastructure requirements as well as conducting analysis of previous club infrastructure investment to identify trends."