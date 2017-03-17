30°
News

12 events on this weekend on the Southern Downs

17th Mar 2017 7:58 AM
Fresh produce at the Seasonal Feast markets.
Fresh produce at the Seasonal Feast markets. Liana Turner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Sandy Creek Pig Races

SANDY Creek pub will be the place to be tomorrow for the annual pig races.

A huge crowd is also in attendance to watch the pigs run and have a chance a picking up some great prizes throughout the day.

Great food and drinks available and heaps for the kids to do as well.

WHERE: Sandy Creek pub (The Darling Downs Hotel)

WHEN: Tomorrow from 1.30pm

COST: $15 adults, $10 prepaid and kids are $5

Bunya Festival

CELEBRATE our indigenous heritage at the Bunya Festival at North branch near Maryvale this weekend.

Music, traditional dance, ceremonies, painting and more.

WHERE: 49 Mailmans Road, North Branch

WHEN: Tomorrow from midday

COST: $10 adults, $5 high school kids and kids under 12 free

St Patrick's Day

HEAD out to Yangan to celebrate St Patrick's Day in true Irish style with a beer at the pub.

Wear something green and enjoy live music from Q Lee Miles tonight from 7pm.

WHERE: Yangan Pub

WHEN: Tonight, from 6pm

COST: Free

Seasonal Markets

CHECK out the Seasonal Feast Market at the Warwick Art Gallery tomorrow morning from 8am for the freshest of local produce and wares from producers around the Southern Downs.

The markets have quickly become a must-do for market lovers and will surely bring in the crowds again this weekend.

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery courtyard

WHEN: From 8am to midday

COST: Free to browse

Fan meet-up

THE Dr Who Club of Australia Allora branch will hold its monthly meet-up in the Allora QCWA rooms tomorrow morning.

Join in for games, prizes, viewing and fandom discussion of all thing Dr Who.

For more, join the DWCA Allora Local Group Facebook.

WHERE: Allora QCWA rooms, 51 Warwick St

WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am-4pm

COST: Free

Women's rugby

WARWICK will play its first game of women's club rugby tomorrow afternoon at Risdon Oval at 3.40pm.

The women will play Gatton before and after the men's game.

WHERE: Risdon Oval.

WHEN: Tomorrow, games at 3.40pm, 4pm and 5.45pm.

COST: Free

Wattles on Saturday

WATTLES has a night A-grade game against Souths tomorrow to start the Toowoomba Rugby League season.

WHERE: Platz Oval

WHEN: Tomorrow, first game at 3.30pm, third game is A grade at 6.30pm

COST: $8 adults, $5 concession, children under 16 free

Farmers' Market

THE Yangan Farmers' Market is on again this weekend at the School of Arts in Yangan.

Enjoy a Sunday drive out to the town and grab some of the the freshest local produce and great bargains in a lovely country market setting.

WHERE: Yangan School of Arts

WHEN: Sunday morning from 8am to midday

COST: Free

Cowboys at home

WARWICK Cowboys will host Pittsworth in four TRL games on Sunday at Father Ranger Oval.

The A-grade game will pit the grand finalists from last season against each other in round 1.

WHERE: Father Ranger Oval

WHEN: Sunday, first game 10.10am, fourth game is A grade at 2.30pm.

COST: $8 adults, $5 concession, children under 16 free

Sunday fun

YANGAN Pub will host a World's Greatest Shave event on Sunday afternoon.

Head along to have your hair shaved or coloured for a donation to the Leukaemia Foundation and enjoy some live music and raffles.

WHERE: Yangan Pub

WHEN: Sunday, 2-4pm

COST: Free

Dive in at the dam

TAKE a dip at Lake Leslie or Connolly Dam this weekend.

Pack your swimmers and sunscreen and head out to a dam or one of Warwick's hidden waterholes.

Enjoy the last of the summery weather out on the water.

WHEN: Any day

WHERE: Leslie or Connolly Dam

COST: Free

Spot of tea

THE Grafton Rose Bed and Breakfast hosts a Devonshire tea on Sundays.

What better way to relax and enjoy the beautiful surrounds of a historic residence?

Gluten-free available. Phone 4667 0151 to book.

WHEN: Sunday from 10am-noon

WHERE: Grafton Rose Bed and Breakfast, 134 Grafton St

COST: $12

Relax and hit a few

ANYONE with the slightest interest in golf can turn up at the Warwick Golf Club any day to hit off for a round.

There are different charges for nine and 18 holes and all ages are welcome to have a swing.

Bookings from 8am each day at the pro shop or information from the shop on 4661 3664.

WHEN: Any day

WHERE: Warwick Golf Club, Hawker Rd

COST: $20 for nine holes and $30 for 18 holes for non-members. Games are covered by membership fee, but a $2 water levy is required

Take a drive

WITH all the gorgeous country around, maybe it's time to jump in the car and take a drive out to Yangan, Tannymorel and Killarney.

Head up to Queen Mary Falls and feed the birds at the kiosk, or head out to Allora and admire the countryside.

WHEN: Any day

WHERE: Wherever you choose

COST: Free

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  whatson

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Governor-General visit to Southern Downs locked in

Governor-General visit to Southern Downs locked in

Sir Peter Cosgrove confirmed to open 150th Warwick Show next week

12 events on this weekend on the Southern Downs

Fresh produce at the Seasonal Feast markets.

Looking forward to the weekend? Check out these events to keep busy

Head along to the Senior Sports Star Awards

RECORD: Nobby sportsman Angus Young has the record, eight, for most senior sports star monthly wins.

Book now for the annual Sports Star awards

Pigs to bring home the racing bacon

SWIFT SWINES: Noahs Thoroughbred Racing Pigs owner Kev Kiley said his porkers enjoyed putting on a show for the crowd.

There will be hundreds of people trackside at the pig races tomorrow

Local Partners

Pigs to bring home the racing bacon

The Hollywood hogs at the Sandy Creek Pig Races this weekend will be tearing around the track faster than a movie star fleeing paparazzi.

Young kids brave shave to fundraise

BRAVE SHAVE: Warwick Central State School teacher Jayne Shelley, students Kweller Manfield and Teresa Winstanley with principal Christine Dolley.

Children as young as two are raising money for blood cancer patients

Former Hockeyroo to enlighten sport stars

Kerry Wharton, pictured on the way to equal second in a Warwick A-grade golf championship event, will recall many of her Australian hockey team experiences as guest speaker at Monday night's senior sports award dinner.

Hockeyroo to speak at awards dinner on Monday night at Warwick RSL

12 events on this weekend on the Southern Downs

Fresh produce at the Seasonal Feast markets.

Looking forward to the weekend? Check out these events to keep busy

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

REALITY television star Georgia Tripos has reportedly been charged with running a drug syndicate with her friend.

Justin Bieber: 'G'day mate, got some Vegemite?'

The Canadian singer even shook the staff’s hand. Staffer Camilla Glover prepared some white toast and gave the star some extra vegemite for the road trip.

Biebs stunned staff by asking for famous Aussie spread

Dame Julie Andrews in Queensland for My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady's Julie Andrews during a media call at QPAC.

SHE'S not the Queen but Dame Julie's visit is like a royal tour.

Video shows Prince William gyrating with blondes

What will Kate think? The Prince can be seen in the background with his hand on a woman's waist.

“It’s safe to assume that Kate will be far from happy about this.”

Todd Sampson puts his faith in science to the test

Todd Sampson in a scene from the TV series Todd Sampson's Life on the Line.

Gruen favourite creates another science series that’s fun to watch.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Celeb chef and MKR judge Colin is coming to the Coast

The MKR judge is heading back to the region for a good cause

Money raised at the event will go to Rally for a Cause.

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Ready to move in. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or nursery chamfer home...

Great Value Four Bedroom Home

113 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $205,000

Four bedrooms plus sleep-out / sun-room Large eat-in kitchen, two way bathroom Double sided fireplace to kitchen and lounge Fully fenced 802sqm block Timber home...

&quot;WARWICK HEIGHTS&quot; Stake your Claim Now!!!

L1 to 9 & 11 to Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 Expressions of...

Prestige residential living elevated position with magnificent outlook 14 lots available, large homesites from 725m2 to 2025m2, sought after area, close to...

Stonewood Park Estate Building Block

7 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $124,500

Prestige residential building block 1072m2 in Warwick's most sought after area "Stonewood Park" close to the golf course. private, quiet, secluded and elevated...

Lifestyle - Short Drive to Town

59 Hancocks La, Mount Marshall 4362

1 1 4 $329,000

One large bedroom * sleepout *lounge with reverse cycle air conditioner, woodheater and ceiling fan *renovated kitchen with electric stove *renovated combination...

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!