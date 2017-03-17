12 events on this weekend on the Southern Downs

Sandy Creek Pig Races

SANDY Creek pub will be the place to be tomorrow for the annual pig races.

A huge crowd is also in attendance to watch the pigs run and have a chance a picking up some great prizes throughout the day.

Great food and drinks available and heaps for the kids to do as well.

WHERE: Sandy Creek pub (The Darling Downs Hotel)

WHEN: Tomorrow from 1.30pm

COST: $15 adults, $10 prepaid and kids are $5

Bunya Festival

CELEBRATE our indigenous heritage at the Bunya Festival at North branch near Maryvale this weekend.

Music, traditional dance, ceremonies, painting and more.

WHERE: 49 Mailmans Road, North Branch

WHEN: Tomorrow from midday

COST: $10 adults, $5 high school kids and kids under 12 free

St Patrick's Day

HEAD out to Yangan to celebrate St Patrick's Day in true Irish style with a beer at the pub.

Wear something green and enjoy live music from Q Lee Miles tonight from 7pm.

WHERE: Yangan Pub

WHEN: Tonight, from 6pm

COST: Free

Seasonal Markets

CHECK out the Seasonal Feast Market at the Warwick Art Gallery tomorrow morning from 8am for the freshest of local produce and wares from producers around the Southern Downs.

The markets have quickly become a must-do for market lovers and will surely bring in the crowds again this weekend.

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery courtyard

WHEN: From 8am to midday

COST: Free to browse

Fan meet-up

THE Dr Who Club of Australia Allora branch will hold its monthly meet-up in the Allora QCWA rooms tomorrow morning.

Join in for games, prizes, viewing and fandom discussion of all thing Dr Who.

For more, join the DWCA Allora Local Group Facebook.

WHERE: Allora QCWA rooms, 51 Warwick St

WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am-4pm

COST: Free

Women's rugby

WARWICK will play its first game of women's club rugby tomorrow afternoon at Risdon Oval at 3.40pm.

The women will play Gatton before and after the men's game.

WHERE: Risdon Oval.

WHEN: Tomorrow, games at 3.40pm, 4pm and 5.45pm.

COST: Free

Wattles on Saturday

WATTLES has a night A-grade game against Souths tomorrow to start the Toowoomba Rugby League season.

WHERE: Platz Oval

WHEN: Tomorrow, first game at 3.30pm, third game is A grade at 6.30pm

COST: $8 adults, $5 concession, children under 16 free

Farmers' Market

THE Yangan Farmers' Market is on again this weekend at the School of Arts in Yangan.

Enjoy a Sunday drive out to the town and grab some of the the freshest local produce and great bargains in a lovely country market setting.

WHERE: Yangan School of Arts

WHEN: Sunday morning from 8am to midday

COST: Free

Cowboys at home

WARWICK Cowboys will host Pittsworth in four TRL games on Sunday at Father Ranger Oval.

The A-grade game will pit the grand finalists from last season against each other in round 1.

WHERE: Father Ranger Oval

WHEN: Sunday, first game 10.10am, fourth game is A grade at 2.30pm.

COST: $8 adults, $5 concession, children under 16 free

Sunday fun

YANGAN Pub will host a World's Greatest Shave event on Sunday afternoon.

Head along to have your hair shaved or coloured for a donation to the Leukaemia Foundation and enjoy some live music and raffles.

WHERE: Yangan Pub

WHEN: Sunday, 2-4pm

COST: Free

Dive in at the dam

TAKE a dip at Lake Leslie or Connolly Dam this weekend.

Pack your swimmers and sunscreen and head out to a dam or one of Warwick's hidden waterholes.

Enjoy the last of the summery weather out on the water.

WHEN: Any day

WHERE: Leslie or Connolly Dam

COST: Free

Spot of tea

THE Grafton Rose Bed and Breakfast hosts a Devonshire tea on Sundays.

What better way to relax and enjoy the beautiful surrounds of a historic residence?

Gluten-free available. Phone 4667 0151 to book.

WHEN: Sunday from 10am-noon

WHERE: Grafton Rose Bed and Breakfast, 134 Grafton St

COST: $12

Relax and hit a few

ANYONE with the slightest interest in golf can turn up at the Warwick Golf Club any day to hit off for a round.

There are different charges for nine and 18 holes and all ages are welcome to have a swing.

Bookings from 8am each day at the pro shop or information from the shop on 4661 3664.

WHEN: Any day

WHERE: Warwick Golf Club, Hawker Rd

COST: $20 for nine holes and $30 for 18 holes for non-members. Games are covered by membership fee, but a $2 water levy is required

Take a drive

WITH all the gorgeous country around, maybe it's time to jump in the car and take a drive out to Yangan, Tannymorel and Killarney.

Head up to Queen Mary Falls and feed the birds at the kiosk, or head out to Allora and admire the countryside.

WHEN: Any day

WHERE: Wherever you choose

COST: Free