12 events on this weekend on the Southern Downs

Sandy Creek Pig Races
SANDY Creek pub will be the place to be tomorrow for the annual pig races.
A huge crowd is also in attendance to watch the pigs run and have a chance a picking up some great prizes throughout the day.
Great food and drinks available and heaps for the kids to do as well.
WHERE: Sandy Creek pub (The Darling Downs Hotel)
WHEN: Tomorrow from 1.30pm
COST: $15 adults, $10 prepaid and kids are $5
Bunya Festival
CELEBRATE our indigenous heritage at the Bunya Festival at North branch near Maryvale this weekend.
Music, traditional dance, ceremonies, painting and more.
WHERE: 49 Mailmans Road, North Branch
WHEN: Tomorrow from midday
COST: $10 adults, $5 high school kids and kids under 12 free
St Patrick's Day
HEAD out to Yangan to celebrate St Patrick's Day in true Irish style with a beer at the pub.
Wear something green and enjoy live music from Q Lee Miles tonight from 7pm.
WHERE: Yangan Pub
WHEN: Tonight, from 6pm
COST: Free
Seasonal Markets
CHECK out the Seasonal Feast Market at the Warwick Art Gallery tomorrow morning from 8am for the freshest of local produce and wares from producers around the Southern Downs.
The markets have quickly become a must-do for market lovers and will surely bring in the crowds again this weekend.
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery courtyard
WHEN: From 8am to midday
COST: Free to browse
Fan meet-up
THE Dr Who Club of Australia Allora branch will hold its monthly meet-up in the Allora QCWA rooms tomorrow morning.
Join in for games, prizes, viewing and fandom discussion of all thing Dr Who.
For more, join the DWCA Allora Local Group Facebook.
WHERE: Allora QCWA rooms, 51 Warwick St
WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am-4pm
COST: Free
Women's rugby
WARWICK will play its first game of women's club rugby tomorrow afternoon at Risdon Oval at 3.40pm.
The women will play Gatton before and after the men's game.
WHERE: Risdon Oval.
WHEN: Tomorrow, games at 3.40pm, 4pm and 5.45pm.
COST: Free
Wattles on Saturday
WATTLES has a night A-grade game against Souths tomorrow to start the Toowoomba Rugby League season.
WHERE: Platz Oval
WHEN: Tomorrow, first game at 3.30pm, third game is A grade at 6.30pm
COST: $8 adults, $5 concession, children under 16 free
Farmers' Market
THE Yangan Farmers' Market is on again this weekend at the School of Arts in Yangan.
Enjoy a Sunday drive out to the town and grab some of the the freshest local produce and great bargains in a lovely country market setting.
WHERE: Yangan School of Arts
WHEN: Sunday morning from 8am to midday
COST: Free
Cowboys at home
WARWICK Cowboys will host Pittsworth in four TRL games on Sunday at Father Ranger Oval.
The A-grade game will pit the grand finalists from last season against each other in round 1.
WHERE: Father Ranger Oval
WHEN: Sunday, first game 10.10am, fourth game is A grade at 2.30pm.
COST: $8 adults, $5 concession, children under 16 free
Sunday fun
YANGAN Pub will host a World's Greatest Shave event on Sunday afternoon.
Head along to have your hair shaved or coloured for a donation to the Leukaemia Foundation and enjoy some live music and raffles.
WHERE: Yangan Pub
WHEN: Sunday, 2-4pm
COST: Free
Dive in at the dam
TAKE a dip at Lake Leslie or Connolly Dam this weekend.
Pack your swimmers and sunscreen and head out to a dam or one of Warwick's hidden waterholes.
Enjoy the last of the summery weather out on the water.
WHEN: Any day
WHERE: Leslie or Connolly Dam
COST: Free
Spot of tea
THE Grafton Rose Bed and Breakfast hosts a Devonshire tea on Sundays.
What better way to relax and enjoy the beautiful surrounds of a historic residence?
Gluten-free available. Phone 4667 0151 to book.
WHEN: Sunday from 10am-noon
WHERE: Grafton Rose Bed and Breakfast, 134 Grafton St
COST: $12
Relax and hit a few
ANYONE with the slightest interest in golf can turn up at the Warwick Golf Club any day to hit off for a round.
There are different charges for nine and 18 holes and all ages are welcome to have a swing.
Bookings from 8am each day at the pro shop or information from the shop on 4661 3664.
WHEN: Any day
WHERE: Warwick Golf Club, Hawker Rd
COST: $20 for nine holes and $30 for 18 holes for non-members. Games are covered by membership fee, but a $2 water levy is required
Take a drive
WITH all the gorgeous country around, maybe it's time to jump in the car and take a drive out to Yangan, Tannymorel and Killarney.
Head up to Queen Mary Falls and feed the birds at the kiosk, or head out to Allora and admire the countryside.
WHEN: Any day
WHERE: Wherever you choose
COST: Free