Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

12 injured as car ploughs into hijab shop

by Sarah McPhee
21st May 2020 4:37 PM | Updated: 5:02 PM

 

At least 12 people are injured after a mini-van ploughed through a shop in Sydney's west on Thursday afternoon.

Dramatic footage of the crash shows a mini-van crossing an intersection at Greenacre with a cloud of smoke behind it until a loud crash is heard as the van smashed through a shop.

Another video shows the van after it had smashed through the shop window.

People were clutching at other people trying to get them out of the van.

The crash at Greenacre. Picture: Twitter/@mina_ysf
The crash at Greenacre. Picture: Twitter/@mina_ysf

Police confirmed the van crashed through the shop on Beronia Rd just before 3.15pm and paramedics were treating as many as 12 people for injuries.

NSW Fire and Rescue are currently working to free a male driver trapped in the vehicle, and Beronia Rd and Juno Rd are closed.

A witness from the First National Real Estate across the road said the van crashed into Hijab House.

"There was a car with smoke coming out from the back of it and then it lost control and just crashed inside the shop," she said.

"There are people injured, mostly girls who were in the shop, some were trying on clothes,"

"The driver was a guy, they took him out and took him from the hospital."

Another video shows the black people-mover sitting in traffic with smoke billowing from its front and rear tyres.

The van is stuck behind a white sedan as it approaches Waterloo Rd.

The white sedan moves out of the way and a man wearing a grey jumper and black hat driving the van continues straight through the intersection.

The van drives through the intersection and into Hijab House.

A NSW police spokeswoman said investigators were not treating the incident as a hate crime.

The Daily Telegraph understands police are investigating if it was a road rage incident or if the man suffered a medical episode.

breaking news car crash editors picks greenacre crash multiple injuries nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Our latest subscription bundles unrestricted digital access to our website with a superb pair of stylish, great-sounding Sennheiser earbuds. Sound like a deal?

        Hanson threatens to take legal action over border uncertainty

        premium_icon Hanson threatens to take legal action over border...

        News Stanthorpe chamber president believes the High Court threat is nothing but “wind”...

        ‘We won’t be lectured by you’: Premier fires back

        premium_icon ‘We won’t be lectured by you’: Premier fires back

        News ‘We won’t be lectured by you’: Premier fires back over border wars

        Club gets ball rolling under new COVID rules

        premium_icon Club gets ball rolling under new COVID rules

        Sport Tireless members have wasted no time getting back on the green, with roll ups to...