12 things to do this weekend in Warwick

Allora Cup

MAKE sure you're at Warwick Turf Club tomorrow for the running of the Allora Cup.

The first event of the season should see large crowds enjoy some sunshine, a few drink and a bet or two.

There'll be market stalls to browse, food, drink and Fashions on the Field for the well-dressed.

WHERE: Allman Park Raceway

WHEN: Tomorrow from 10am

COST: Free

Drag meeting

THE Warwick District Drag Racing Association will host a bracket meeting and the Six Banger Nationals this weekend at Warwick Dragway.

The bracket meeting will be tomorrow and Six Bangers on Sunday, with plenty of fast-paced action promised for the weekend.

WHERE: Warwick Dragway

WHEN: Qualifying from noon tomorrow, racing from 6pm. Qualifying from 10am Sunday, racing from 12.30pm.

COST: Spectators $10 a day

Check out the races at Warwick Dragway. Sophie Lester

Motorcycle racing

THE Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland will host round 3 of the Queensland Road Race Championship and Southern Downs Road Race Series at Morgan Park Raceway this weekend. There will be racing each day with speeds up to 200kmh and beyond, which is sure to exhilarate spectators at the track.

WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway

WHEN: This weekend

COST: Free

Disco time

AS THE weather begins to warm up it's time to get the Warwick Blue Light Disco back to Leslie Park and the party will be in full swing tonight.

The theme this evening is pyjama party, so pretend you're getting the kids ready for bed early and surprise them with a trip to the park for a boogie.

As well as all the dancing fun, there'll be face painting, balloon twirling and a sausage sizzle.

Bring the kids down for a fun night out.

WHERE: Leslie Park

WHEN: 6pm to 8.30pm tonight

COST: $5 for Year 9 students and below

Fresh markets

IT'S the final monthly Seasonal Feast markets before they change their format into something new and exciting for Warwick market-goers.

Head down to the Warwick Art Gallery Courtyard to pick some fresh produce, hot coffee, baked pastries and some free-range eggs.

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery courtyard

WHEN: 8am to midday tomorrow

COST: Free

Dog show

HEAD to the Allora Showgrounds today and tomorrow for Extravaganza on the Downs.

The Allora Kennel Club is hosting a show of purebred dogs and judges from around the country will vote on the best competing canine.

The show is an important event for pedigree dog owners Australia wide and everyone is invited to head along to have a look.

WHERE: Allora Showgrounds

WHEN: Today from 2pm to 6pm and tomorrow from 8am to 6pm

COST: Free

Running delights

START the weekend off with a run to get the heart rate up at the Warwick parkrun.

An event for people of all fitness levels, participants can complete the 5km course at their own pace.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 7am

WHERE: Condamine River at Queens Park

COST: Free

Country markets

THE Yangan Farmers Market is on again this weekend at the School of Arts in Yangan.

Enjoy a Sunday drive out to the town and grab some of the freshest local produce and great bargains in a lovely country market setting.

WHERE: Yangan School of Arts

WHEN: Sunday, 8am-noon

COST: Free

Spot of tea

THE Grafton Rose Bed and Breakfast hosts a Devonshire tea on Sundays.

What better way to spend a weekend than relaxing and enjoying the beautiful surrounds of a historic residence? Gluten-free options are available.

Phone 4667 0151 to book.

WHEN: Sunday from 10am-noon

WHERE: Grafton Rose Bed and Breakfast, 134 Grafton St

COST: $12

Tee off any time

THE Warwick Golf Club is always open for social players.

Registrations are at the pro shop from 8am any day except Saturday when bookings can be made from 7am.

Competitions are also played each Saturday with social days on some Sundays.

WHERE: Warwick Golf Club

WHEN: Any day

COST: $30 for 18 holes for non- members and $20 for nine holes. Members pay a $2 water levy for each round they play.

Railway calcutta

WITH the Allora Cup just a sleep away, there's nothing to get you in the mood for the big race day more than the calcutta.

Tickets for the calcutta will be available to be purchased on the night, with names drawn at about 8pm.

Come down and enjoy a night with a good community feel.

WHERE: Railway Hotel, Allora

WHEN: 6pm

COST: Free, however calcutta tickets have an additional cost

Take a drive

HAVE you tried embarking on some of the remarkable scenic drives around Warwick?

Like the Sprint Route to Leyburn or the Settler's Route through Yangan and out to Killarney?

Just got to get in the car and go for it.

And maybe stop for a drink and a feed- somewhere along the way.

WHEN: All weekend

WHERE: Wherever you like

COST: Just your fuel