12 things to do this weekend on the Southern Downs

WINE AND DINE: Join the Killarney Picnic Basket Day at Melrose Station this Sunday.

Big picnic

HEAD out to Melrose Station near Killarney for the annual Killarney Picnic Basket Day.

The event is a fundraiser for the Livin organisation and also a great chance to take in some beautiful scenery while relaxing with a glass of wine and some yummies in a picnic hamper.

WHEN: Sunday 10am to 4pm

WHERE: Melrose Station, Killarney

COST: $5 adults and kids under 12 free

Uber markets

THEY'RE back this weekend in Leslie Park.

Have an Easter egg hunt and browse the stalls of Warwick's regular market in the park.

Grab a bit to eat or a drink and take home a present for your best boy or girl.

WHEN: Tomorrow between 10am and 2pm

WHERE: Leslie Park

COST: Free

Stephanie Connell was very colourful at the Uber Markets. Molly Glassey

Polocrosse action

THE Hyfeed Cooper Cup will be played as part of the Cunningham Polocrosse Club Carnival at Bony Mountain Recreation Reserve this weekend.

New Zealand will play Queensland in four Cooper Cup games.

A Cunningham carnival will be played in conjunction with the Cooper Cup this weekend.

WHERE: Bony Mountain Recreation Reserve

WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday

COST: Spectators $12 a day, children under 15 free

Polocrosse action between Killarney and Cunningham at the Killarney Polocrosse Carnival last weekend.Photo: John Towells / Warwick Daily News John Towells

Music showcase

A QUICK drive to Stanthorpe will get you a glimpse into the young musical talent of our region.

It's the annual Stanthorpe Youth Music Showcase and promises a fun-filled musical morning.

Acts include Chasing the Fence, Stanthorpe Concert Band and Stanthorpe Youth Choir.

WHEN: Tomorrow between 9am and noon.

WHERE: Stanthorpe Piazza

COST: Free

Have a swim

ANYONE wanting to combine a bit of fitness with a dash of fun can head to the Warwick Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Centre.

The main, learn to swim and rapid river pools are open for long hours while the hydrotherapy pool has shorter hours. Get in there for Youth Week and the Inflatable Fun Zone both tomorrow and Sunday between 9am and 5pm. (extra costs apply)

WHERE: WIRAC

WHEN: Today, 5.30am to 6pm, tomorrow 7am to 4pm, Sunday 10am to 2pm

COST: $4.20 for children and concession, $5.50 for adults, $10 family admission, cheaper rates for multiple swims

Warwick parkrun

AFTER a rare washout, or one could say floodout, Warwick parkrun will be back this Saturday.

The event starts at 7am but be there a little earlier for a few organised stretches.

Start point is down from the Warwick Rugby Union Club field.

Two laps of the river course makes up a 5km walk, run, push of the pram or lead of the dog.

WHERE: Queens Park

WHEN: Tomorrow, 7am

COST: Free

Wolves at home

THE Warwick Wolves will host Rockville in two games of football at Queens Park on Sunday.

The reserves and premier Wolves teams will both be looking for their first wins of the season and want strong crowd support to cheer them on.

The teams trained well on Tuesday night.

The Wolves are the only footy team with a home game this week with the Cowboys at Oakey, Wattles at Dalby and Water Rats at Dalby all on Saturday.

WHERE: Queens Park

WHEN: Sunday, 1pm and 3pm games

COST: Free

Golf anytime

THE Warwick Golf Club is always open for social players.

Registrations are at the pro shop from 8am any day except Saturday when bookings can be made from 7am.

The course is in outstanding condition after the recent rain.

Competitions are also played each Saturday with social days on some Sundays

WHERE: Warwick Golf Club

WHEN: Any day

COST: $30 for 18 holes for non- members and $20 for nine holes.

Members pay a $2 water levy for each round they play.

Greymare Hall event

THE Greymare Hall Committee will have its monthly barbecue tonight FRI at the Greymare Hall on the corner of Greymare and Mountain Maid roads.

There is a small charge for the barbecue, patrons are asked to bring a plate of sweets or nibblies.

All welcome.

WHERE: Greymare Hall

WHEN: Tonight, 6.30pm

COST: Small charge for barbecue

Messy church

THIS popular event is back this Sunday, April 9. The theme is Easter, with Craft, A Message, Music, Fun and a Meal.

Phone 4661 7223 for more information on this free event.

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: St Mark's Church

COST: Free

Take a drive

HAVE you tried the scenic drives around Warwick?

Like the Sprint Route to Leyburn or the Settler's Route through Yangan and out to Killarney?

Just got to get in the car and go for it.

And maybe stop for a cool drink and a feed somewhere along the way.

WHEN: All weekend

WHERE: Wherever you like

COST: Just your fuel

Go fish

WITH the recent rains, the river is flowing and the dams are healthy.

Connolly Dam is a beautiful spot to go fish, just make sure you check the conditions before you go.

Pick a spot anywhere along the river and drop in a line, you might even pick up a huge murray cod.

Make you sure you check where you can fish and where you need a licence.

WHEN: Early mornings or late afternoons are usually best.

WHERE: Pick a spot.

COST: Licence, bait, a cold drink and a comfy camp chair.