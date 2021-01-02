1200+ CRIMES: Warwick’s 2020 crime trends revealed

UNDER ARREST: These were the startling crime trends in Warwick in 2020. Picture: file

MORE than 1200 crimes were committed within Warwick in 2020 and an analysis of fresh police data has revealed some startling trends.

According to information from the Queensland Police Service dated January 1 - December 31, 1215 criminal offences took place within the Rose City.

Drug- and traffic-related crime accounted for nearly a third of this number with 246 and 245 offences committed respectively, followed by good-order offences, theft, and assault.

WARWICK'S MOST COMMON CRIMES

Drug offences - 246

Traffic-related offences - 245

Theft (excl. unlawful entry) - 173

Good order offences - 173

Other (incl. homicide, arson, "miscellaneous") - 84

The Warwick CBD was by far the most popular location for crime, with 127 offences occurring within the Warwick legal precinct on Fitzroy St and the adjacent Rose City Shoppingworld complex.

Several residential streets across the town centre rounded out the most common locations, including Wood St, Percy St, Wallace St, and Victoria St.

The crimes most frequently committed in these locations remained drug-, traffic-, and good-order-related.

WARWICK'S CRIME HOT SPOTS

Legal precinct/Rose City Shoppingworld - 127

Wood St - 83

Percy St - 73

Wallace St - 55

Victoria St - 53

Warwick's 2020 crime rates peaked and lulled throughout the year, with the busiest period occurring between January and March with 335 offences.

May through to July saw a further 322 offences, with another 220 in November and December.

At any point during the year, crime was nearly twice as likely to take place at midnight than any other time, with between 9am and 11am the next most popular timeslot.

WARWICK'S CRIME PRIME TIME

Friday 2pm - 10pm - 84

Saturday 6am - 2pm - 83

Thursday 6am - 2pm - 83

Wednesday 6am - 2pm - 82

Saturday 10pm - 6am - 78

