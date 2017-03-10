30°
News

13 things to do around Warwick this weekend

Jonno Colfs
| 10th Mar 2017 7:33 AM
The first Blue Light Disco of 2017 kicks off tonight.
The first Blue Light Disco of 2017 kicks off tonight. Deanna Millard

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Uber Markets

HEAD into Leslie Park tomorrow morning for the monthly Uber Markets.

Browse the stalls, pick up some locally made treats or find a bargain.

A great morning out for the whole family.

WHERE: Leslie Park

WHEN: 10am to 2pm

COST: Free

Big Book Sale

THE Rotary Club of Warwick Sunrise are hosting their annual Big Book Sale again, and it all happens this weekend at 50 Albion St (next to the Warwick Daily News office).

There are thousands of books on sale, so for as little as $2 a bag!

WHERE: 50 Albion St

WHEN: Tomorrow from 8am to 5pm and Sunday from 9am to 3pm.

COST: Whatever you spend

Dragfest

THERE have been over 100 nominations so far for this weekends drag racing action at Warwick Dragway.

See the Blown Outlaws, Xtreme Sedans, Radial, Fast Street, Street Bike and Young Guns.

WHERE: Warwick Dragway

WHEN: All weekend

COST: $15 for adults and kids under 13 free

Junior cricket finals

WARWICK junior cricket grand finals will be played tomorrow.

The under-12 grand final is at the Queens Park synthetic and the U15 season decider at Slade Park.

U10 players will have their regular game at Glennie Heights State School.

WHERE: Warwick grounds

WHEN: Tomorrow from 8am then presentations for all at Slade Park.

COST: Free to watch

Head to the show

TAKE a drive out to Pittsworth for the 110th annual show this weekend.

Enjoy the great atmosphere of a traditional country show and take the kids along for the rides and a look at all the animals.

WHERE: Pittsworth Showgrounds

WHEN: All weekend

COST: Adults $12, 5-18yrs $8, pensioners $8 and kids under 5 free.

Disco time

TONIGHT is the first Blue Light Disco for 2017.

There's great fun to be had for kids in Year 9 and below.

As well as the pumping tunes, there's also a jumping castle and face-painting to get into.

Bring a few dollars for a sausage sizzle and a drink too.

WHERE: Leslie Park

WHEN: 6pm to 8.30pm

COST: $5

Incubate workshops

THE Incubate Twilight Startup workshops are happening tomorrow at the Warwick Town Hall from 1pm to 10pm.

This event is for young people aged between 15-24 years and is designed for young entrepreneurs across the Southern Downs to pitch their ideas, gain invaluable business skills and lay the foundations for our future workforce.

Participants will develop start-up skills to help ideas and innovations become alternative paths of employment.

Afternoon tea and dinner will be provided.

WHERE: Warwick Town Hall

WHEN: Tomorrow from 1pm to 10pm

COST: Free

Semis in cup cricket

THIS weekend's Condamine Cup cricket will feature four semis.

Reserve grade semis will be tomorrow and A-grade semis on Sunday.

WHERE: Slade Park and Mayhew Oval

WHEN: Tomorrow from 12.30pm, Sunday from 10am

COST: Free to watch

Cowboys to Killarney

THE Warwick Cowboys will face a confident Killarney side in the Xylon Smith Memorial Shield game tomorrow at Charlie Andrews Oval.

The Cowboys will play a combined Killarney/Wallangarra game in the early game in reserve grade.

One of the main focuses on the day will be fund raising for beyondblue.

WHERE: Charlie Andrews Oval.

WHEN: Tomorrow, games at 4pm and 6pm.

COST: $5 adults, children under 16 free

Women mentors

TONIGHT is a great opportunity to hear from some passionate and supportive women from the Warwick region.

The evening is entitled The challenge, the passion and why it is important and is aimed at young women between 15-18 years of age who are accompanied by a carer or guardian.

Dinner will be provided.

WHERE: The Belle Vue Cafe

WHEN: 5.45pm to 9pm

COST: $10 per person

Wattles at home

WATTLES will play their first home games of the season on Sunday against Goondiwindi at Platz Oval.

There are three trial games, under-18 at 11.30am, reserve grade at 1pm and A-grade at 2.30pm.

WHERE: Platz Oval

WHEN: Sunday, first game at 11.30am

COST: $6 adults, children under 16 free.

Farmers' Market

THE Yangan Farmers' Market is on again this weekend at the School of Arts in Yangan.

Among all the other goodies come and check out the chutneys, jams, fruit vinegars, relishes and fruit pastes from The Bramble Patch at Glen Aplin, which will be on sale.

Grab the freshest local produce and some bargains in a lovely country market setting.

WHERE: Yangan School of Arts

WHEN: Sunday morning from 8am to midday

COST: Free

Orienteering

WHY not try your hand at orienteering?

The event will be held about 9km north of Dalveen on the Old Stanthorpe Rd beginning at 9am.

Even if you've never tried it before, you are more than welcome to come along and give it a go.

For more information contact 46836374.

WHERE: Old Stanthorpe Rd

WHEN: Sunday

COST: Beginners $5, others up to $12

Warwick Daily News

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Rain forecast to return for weekend

Rain forecast to return for weekend

Do your washing tomorrow and keep an umbrella handy on Sunday and next week as the weather experts have forecast a high chance of rain.

Warwick flower show social photos

Rita Crawford and Avis Stehn at the Warwick flower show.

Did we snap you in the crowd at the Warwick Autumn Flower Show?

Warwick bakers roll out fine win

Margaret King, Brad Williams and Michael Deasy won prixes for baking and cake decorating at the Toowoomba Show.

Warwick baker came home breadwinners from Toowoomba Show

Pauline Hanson and Steve Dickson at odds over GST deal

Queensland One Nation leader Steve Dickson with Pauline Hanson

Pauline Hanson, Steve Dickson at odds on GST dealings

Local Partners

Rain forecast to return for weekend

Do your washing tomorrow and keep an umbrella handy on Sunday and next week as the weather experts have forecast a high chance of rain.

Warwick flower show social photos

Rita Crawford and Avis Stehn at the Warwick flower show.

Did we snap you in the crowd at the Warwick Autumn Flower Show?

Beefeaters going for nine straight in Warwick junior cricket

MINOR PREMIERS: Warwick Sand and Gravel Diggers U15s (back, from left) William Ole, Sean Bryson, Matthew Higgins, Josh Hagenbach, Jacob Middleton, Joe Hume (front) Cooper Tate-Roche and Morgan Bourke will play Gross Meats Beefeaters in Saturday's grand final.

Gross boys have shared premiership success and get another chance

Two teams need dry cricket weekend in Warwick

SEMIS ON: Caleb King bowls for Sovereign Animals at Slade Park.

It is do or die with the weather and the games for two teams

WARWICK'S GOT TALENT: The search begins

STRUT YOUR STUFF: Nathanial Leigh is going to find out if Warwick's Got Talent.

Have you got what it takes?

Game of Thrones: Winter and war is coming to Westeros

HBO has released a teaser for the latest season of Game of Thrones

Steve Price's advice to John Laws: 'Disappear'

Evicted I’m A Celeb campmate Steve Price has hit back at rival John Laws, telling him to “disappear.”

“He’s got a great voice but he’s got Brillo [steel wool] for hair."

Ian Thorpe confronts bullying in new doco

Ian Thorpe hosts the documentary TV series Bullied.

Swimming great hosts program that hopes to be catalyst for change.

WATCH: 12-year-old's emotional ukelele song goes viral

Trini Blackmore,12, has discovered she loves to sing and play the ukulele.Twin sister Madi (right) joins in the fun.

Currimundi girl's song for her late grandfather shows talent

Steve Price’s jungle shows are over

Casey Donovan is one four remaining contestants in I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! after the elimination of shock jock Steve Price.

SHOCK jock Steve Price has been eliminated from I’m A Celebrity.

First look at Dreamworld co-founder's new $2.5m boat

Dreamworld co-founder and Bathurst 1000 winner Tony Longhurst's epic new boat revealed.

It's taken nearly 14 months to build a Bathurst winner's dream boat

Shedding the drama: The Biggest Loser gets a major makeover

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton pictured with host Fiona Falkiner, centre.

NEW-look weight-loss show is working towards lifelong change.

Cheapest Land in Warwick?

21/137 East Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $65,000

Would you like to live in the bush only two minutes drive from the CBD? This private block has only one adjoining neighbor and is surrounded by beautiful trees...

Home Base!

Lot 316 Watts St, Maryvale 4370

House 2 1 2 $195,000

Two bedrooms * open plan living, kitchen, meals and lounge * woodheater *study nook * front verandah *carport suitable large R V's attached * detached carport and...

2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

4/7 Bell Place, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

This well maintained brick unit situated in a quiet location close to the cbd. Features 2 built-in bedrooms both with r/c airconditioning, modern kitchen with near...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Land Close to CBD

5 Wantley Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $98,000

Vacant land * Level block * fenced 776sm * all town facilities available * bitumen frontage * walk to main street * well worth inspection * ready to build * agent...

Great Value Four Bedroom Home

113 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $219,000

Four bedrooms plus sleep-out / sun-room Large eat-in kitchen, two way bathroom Double sided fireplace to kitchen and lounge Fully fenced 802sqm block Timber home...

&quot;Valley Views&quot; Emu Vale 10.42 Acres

246 Washbourne Road, Emu Vale 4371

House 3 1 3 $425,000

This near new 3 bedroom Westbuilt home set on 4.22Ha or 10.42 Acres close to the historic township of Emu Vale with magnificent valley views of the mountain...

Lifestyle Minutes From Town Centre

184 Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Rural 4 1 3 $985,000

Located just 7.5 kilometres from Warwick's CBD this property presents an excellent lifestyle block with the potential of future development. The large home...

Immaculate Close to CBD

12 Myrtle Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $237,000

This well maintained 3 bedroom timber home situated close to the cbd and school. Kitchen, dining, lounge, reverse cycle airconditioning, covered entertainment area...

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!