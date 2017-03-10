13 things to do around Warwick this weekend

The first Blue Light Disco of 2017 kicks off tonight.

HEAD into Leslie Park tomorrow morning for the monthly Uber Markets.

Browse the stalls, pick up some locally made treats or find a bargain.

A great morning out for the whole family.

WHERE: Leslie Park

WHEN: 10am to 2pm

COST: Free

Big Book Sale

THE Rotary Club of Warwick Sunrise are hosting their annual Big Book Sale again, and it all happens this weekend at 50 Albion St (next to the Warwick Daily News office).

There are thousands of books on sale, so for as little as $2 a bag!

WHERE: 50 Albion St

WHEN: Tomorrow from 8am to 5pm and Sunday from 9am to 3pm.

COST: Whatever you spend

Dragfest

THERE have been over 100 nominations so far for this weekends drag racing action at Warwick Dragway.

See the Blown Outlaws, Xtreme Sedans, Radial, Fast Street, Street Bike and Young Guns.

WHERE: Warwick Dragway

WHEN: All weekend

COST: $15 for adults and kids under 13 free

Junior cricket finals

WARWICK junior cricket grand finals will be played tomorrow.

The under-12 grand final is at the Queens Park synthetic and the U15 season decider at Slade Park.

U10 players will have their regular game at Glennie Heights State School.

WHERE: Warwick grounds

WHEN: Tomorrow from 8am then presentations for all at Slade Park.

COST: Free to watch

Head to the show

TAKE a drive out to Pittsworth for the 110th annual show this weekend.

Enjoy the great atmosphere of a traditional country show and take the kids along for the rides and a look at all the animals.

WHERE: Pittsworth Showgrounds

WHEN: All weekend

COST: Adults $12, 5-18yrs $8, pensioners $8 and kids under 5 free.

Disco time

TONIGHT is the first Blue Light Disco for 2017.

There's great fun to be had for kids in Year 9 and below.

As well as the pumping tunes, there's also a jumping castle and face-painting to get into.

Bring a few dollars for a sausage sizzle and a drink too.

WHERE: Leslie Park

WHEN: 6pm to 8.30pm

COST: $5

Incubate workshops

THE Incubate Twilight Startup workshops are happening tomorrow at the Warwick Town Hall from 1pm to 10pm.

This event is for young people aged between 15-24 years and is designed for young entrepreneurs across the Southern Downs to pitch their ideas, gain invaluable business skills and lay the foundations for our future workforce.

Participants will develop start-up skills to help ideas and innovations become alternative paths of employment.

Afternoon tea and dinner will be provided.

WHERE: Warwick Town Hall

WHEN: Tomorrow from 1pm to 10pm

COST: Free

Semis in cup cricket

THIS weekend's Condamine Cup cricket will feature four semis.

Reserve grade semis will be tomorrow and A-grade semis on Sunday.

WHERE: Slade Park and Mayhew Oval

WHEN: Tomorrow from 12.30pm, Sunday from 10am

COST: Free to watch

Cowboys to Killarney

THE Warwick Cowboys will face a confident Killarney side in the Xylon Smith Memorial Shield game tomorrow at Charlie Andrews Oval.

The Cowboys will play a combined Killarney/Wallangarra game in the early game in reserve grade.

One of the main focuses on the day will be fund raising for beyondblue.

WHERE: Charlie Andrews Oval.

WHEN: Tomorrow, games at 4pm and 6pm.

COST: $5 adults, children under 16 free

Women mentors

TONIGHT is a great opportunity to hear from some passionate and supportive women from the Warwick region.

The evening is entitled The challenge, the passion and why it is important and is aimed at young women between 15-18 years of age who are accompanied by a carer or guardian.

Dinner will be provided.

WHERE: The Belle Vue Cafe

WHEN: 5.45pm to 9pm

COST: $10 per person

Wattles at home

WATTLES will play their first home games of the season on Sunday against Goondiwindi at Platz Oval.

There are three trial games, under-18 at 11.30am, reserve grade at 1pm and A-grade at 2.30pm.

WHERE: Platz Oval

WHEN: Sunday, first game at 11.30am

COST: $6 adults, children under 16 free.

Farmers' Market

THE Yangan Farmers' Market is on again this weekend at the School of Arts in Yangan.

Among all the other goodies come and check out the chutneys, jams, fruit vinegars, relishes and fruit pastes from The Bramble Patch at Glen Aplin, which will be on sale.

Grab the freshest local produce and some bargains in a lovely country market setting.

WHERE: Yangan School of Arts

WHEN: Sunday morning from 8am to midday

COST: Free

Orienteering

WHY not try your hand at orienteering?

The event will be held about 9km north of Dalveen on the Old Stanthorpe Rd beginning at 9am.

Even if you've never tried it before, you are more than welcome to come along and give it a go.

For more information contact 46836374.

WHERE: Old Stanthorpe Rd

WHEN: Sunday

COST: Beginners $5, others up to $12