ABUSE: The boy allegedly threatened to return with a bat and smash the windows of the employee’s car.
13yo threatens store employee with bat after shoplifting

Tessa Flemming
5th Aug 2020 8:47 AM
A GROUP of three Warwick teens have allegedly abused a service station employee after being caught red handed in the Wallace St store.
According to Warwick Officer-In-Charge Jamie Deacon, at 4pm yesterday, the male teens, aged 12, 13, and 14, entered the Wallace St United service station where the 13-year-old then allegedly stole Lynx deodorant, shoving the can down his pants.
The employee who caught the theft, closed the doors of the service station and contacted police.
From there, the teens begun "verbally abusing" the employee.
"The main offender (the 13-year-old) threatened the console operator and said he would return with a baseball bat and smash their car windscreen," Snr Sgt Deacon said.
Before police arrived, the teens had overridden the door lock, with the 13-year-old and the two other offenders splitting off.
Warwick police chased the 13-year-old through Australiana Park and a number of private properties.
The main offender was eventually caught but no charges have been laid as of yet.
"Inquiries are continuing," St Deacon said.

