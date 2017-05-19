14 nabbed in drug raids

DRUG OPERATION: Items seized during raids carried out in the Clifton and Warwick areas as part of Operation Papa Thaw.

POLICE have seized almost 1kg of marijuana and an illegal weapon in a two-day drug sting this week.

Officers from the Toowoomba Major Organised Crime Squad, Clifton and Killarney police and Warwick Criminal Investigation Branch carried out search warrants on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of Operation Papa Thaw.

Fourteen people are expected to front court on various drugs charges following the raids.

MOCS Senior Constable Jim Doyle said cracking down on drugs was a priority of the squad.

"These were co-ordinated raids executed on a series of rural and residential properties in Clifton, Warwick and Killarney divisions,” Snr Const Doyle said.

"Public information and people's general awareness has led to police conducting further intelligence and taking action to stop the distribution of drugs.

ILLEGAL WEAPON: This unregistered rifle, six mobile phones and almost 1kg of marijuana were seized from properties around Warwick, raided by police as part of Operation Papa Thaw. Contributed

"This is an ongoing focus for the Major Organised Crime Squad and any information on drugs or rural property crime is actioned with priority.”

A 27-year-old woman, an international tourist, was discovered with marijuana at a property on the New England Hwy at Nobby and ordered to undergo drug diversion.

"At the same address, police found an illegal immigrant who was due to be deported,” Snr Const Doyle said.

"He has been handed over to Border Force.”

Police made further arrests in Nobby including a 25-year-old man and 19-year-old woman, both charged with drug possession, and a 40-year-old man was charged with possessing drugs and utensils.

Two homes in Myrtle Ave were also raided on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of a 20-year-old Warwick man charged with drug possession, seven counts of supplying drugs and being in possession of proceeds of a crime.

At another house a 19-year-old man was charged with drug possession.

A 28-year-old woman from Longs Bridge Rd at Murray's Bridge is also due to face court charged with possessing drug and drug utensils.

Police have charged another eight people after further raids on Wednesday, including a 35-year-old man who was charged with possessing child exploitation materials as well as supplying drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, drug utensils and items used in drug offence.

Snr Const Doyle said police had not expected to uncover child exploitation material as part of the operation.

"That was uncovered during the investigation,” he said. "It's not something we always come across or expect to find.

"It's a good thing police have been able to remove that material.”

A 48-year-old man was also charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm at a Clifton address.

Snr Const Doyle said further investigations would occur to find out how the long-arm rifle was acquired.

"Police are always willing to hear about any suspicious activity and we encourage neighbours to look after neighbours and report any behaviours or vehicles that seem out of order to police,” he said.

On Wednesday, a man, 24, and woman, 18, were both charged with possessing a dangerous drug, drug utensil and items used in a drug offence.

Police also charged a 40-year-old man with possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils, a 20-year-old man with possessing dangerous drugs, a 39-year-old man with stealing and a 23-year-old woman with five counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

The 19-year-old Myrtle Ave man will face Warwick Magistrates Court on July 7. All others are due to appear on June 28.