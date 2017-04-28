14 things to do on the Southern Downs this weekend

Art and high tea

POP in to the Killarney Heritage Centre to see Warwick Spinners and Weavers at work and enjoy a cup of tea.

Bookings are essential so email killarneyheritage centre@gmail.com as soon as possible.

WHERE: Killarney Heritage Centre

WHEN: Today, 10am-noon

COST: adults $10, concession $8

Autumn festival

HEAD out to Allora to take part in all the heritage fun of the Autumn Festival.

A colourful program has be put together including open gardens, Dinner on Drayton, markets and historical tours.

WHERE: All over Allora

WHEN: All weekend

COST: Check events

Heritage May Day celebrations

ST MARK'S Church will be the scene for some colour and history as the local Canton of Stegby group get into the swing of May Day, including some traditional may pole dancing.

WHERE: St Marks

WHEN: Sunday

COST: Free

Test your history

PUT your knowledge of Warwick's history to the test at the U3A Heritage Quiz.

Answers are read out after each question so you history buffs can come and go as they please.

WHERE: 1 Tooth St

WHEN: Today, 9.30-11am

COST: Free

Beauty in sandstone

TAKE a tour of one of Warwick's grand churches, St Mary's Catholic Church.

Learn the history of the more than 90-year-old sandstone building and take the time to browse the Joe McKey archives museum.

No bookings are required.

WHERE: St Mary's Church, cnr Palmerin and Wood Sts

WHEN: Today, 11am-noon

COST: Free

Bush dance

HEAD along to Allora State School for a family fun bush dance tonight.

Families can have a dance to the Band-O'-Coots Bush Band and enjoy a barbecue.

WHERE: Allora State School

WHEN: Tonight, 6-9pm

COST: $20 for families, $5 singles

Cemetery tours

ENJOY a tour of the Warwick Cemetery, where every headstone has a story to tell.

Join Fran Hockings from Warwick Visitor Information Centre for the tour starting from the Wentworth St entrance.

No bookings are required. For more information, email laurine.king@sdrc.qld.gov.au.

WHERE: Warwick Cemetery, from Wentworth St

WHEN: Tomorrow, 9.30am

COST: Adults gold coin donation, kids free

Dine at the Abbey

INDULGE in a two-course lunch, tea and coffee at Abbey of the Roses.

Enjoy a tour of the downstairs of the historic building. Bookings are essential and there will be no sales at the door.

Phone 46619777 or email office@abbeyoftheroses.com to RSVP.

WHERE: Abbey of the Roses, Locke and Dragon Sts

WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am-1pm

COST: $35 per person

Enjoy tea and a tour at Abbey of the Roses. Tourism and Events Queensland

Vintage markets

CHECK out the collection of vintage wares in the famed Three Bullet Bar at the Criterion Hotel.

Stick around for the Victorian Afternoon Tea on the West Wing Veranda overlooking Palmerin St.

There will be prizes for the best dressed and booking are required.

For more information and to book, phone 46611024.

WHERE: Criterion Hotel, Palmerin St

WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am-4pm and tea from 2.30pm

COST: $24 per person (markets free to browse)

Drags action

SEVENTY cars will be in town this weekend for the Mopar Muscle Weekend at Leslie Park and Warwick Dragway.

The weekend for all types of Mopar Muscle vehicles is being held in Warwick for the eighth time.

WHERE: Leslie Park for car display then Warwick Dragway.

WHEN: Tomorrow 10am-noon at Leslie Park, tomorrow afternoon and Sunday at dragway

COST: $10 adults,under 13 free

Sprints return

THE Queensland Super Sprints will be held at Morgan Park Raceway this weekend.

This weekend's sprints for A series drivers will be the first serious competition since the $1.2 million resurfacing of the main 3km track.

WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway

WHEN: All day tomorrow and from early morning to around 2pm Sunday.

COST: Free

Steam train tour

ENJOY an old-school family adventure and take a return trip to Wallangarra on the historic Southern Downs Steam Train.

Tickets include morning and afternoon tea and lunch.

WHERE: Departing Warwick Railway Station, Lyons St

WHEN: 8am-6pm

COST: Adults $95, under 14 half price and under 4 free

Charity Auction Showcase

Pick up a few new pieces for your living room, handmade by the Warwick Work for the Dole team.

Furniture, paintings and other creative wares will be sold to the highest bidder at this weekend's auction, with all proceeds being donated to the Warwick Redbacks and Safe Haven. The funds will be used to help them further develop programs in Warwick and its surrounds.

WHERE: Warwick Redback AFC Clubhouse, Jackie Howe Dr,

WHEN: Tonight 7pm

COST: Free