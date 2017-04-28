14 things to do on the Southern Downs this weekend

Art and high tea
POP in to the Killarney Heritage Centre to see Warwick Spinners and Weavers at work and enjoy a cup of tea.
Bookings are essential so email killarneyheritage centre@gmail.com as soon as possible.
WHERE: Killarney Heritage Centre
WHEN: Today, 10am-noon
COST: adults $10, concession $8
Autumn festival
HEAD out to Allora to take part in all the heritage fun of the Autumn Festival.
A colourful program has be put together including open gardens, Dinner on Drayton, markets and historical tours.
WHERE: All over Allora
WHEN: All weekend
COST: Check events
Heritage May Day celebrations
ST MARK'S Church will be the scene for some colour and history as the local Canton of Stegby group get into the swing of May Day, including some traditional may pole dancing.
WHERE: St Marks
WHEN: Sunday
COST: Free
Test your history
PUT your knowledge of Warwick's history to the test at the U3A Heritage Quiz.
Answers are read out after each question so you history buffs can come and go as they please.
WHERE: 1 Tooth St
WHEN: Today, 9.30-11am
COST: Free
Beauty in sandstone
TAKE a tour of one of Warwick's grand churches, St Mary's Catholic Church.
Learn the history of the more than 90-year-old sandstone building and take the time to browse the Joe McKey archives museum.
No bookings are required.
WHERE: St Mary's Church, cnr Palmerin and Wood Sts
WHEN: Today, 11am-noon
COST: Free
Bush dance
HEAD along to Allora State School for a family fun bush dance tonight.
Families can have a dance to the Band-O'-Coots Bush Band and enjoy a barbecue.
WHERE: Allora State School
WHEN: Tonight, 6-9pm
COST: $20 for families, $5 singles
Cemetery tours
ENJOY a tour of the Warwick Cemetery, where every headstone has a story to tell.
Join Fran Hockings from Warwick Visitor Information Centre for the tour starting from the Wentworth St entrance.
No bookings are required. For more information, email laurine.king@sdrc.qld.gov.au.
WHERE: Warwick Cemetery, from Wentworth St
WHEN: Tomorrow, 9.30am
COST: Adults gold coin donation, kids free
Dine at the Abbey
INDULGE in a two-course lunch, tea and coffee at Abbey of the Roses.
Enjoy a tour of the downstairs of the historic building. Bookings are essential and there will be no sales at the door.
Phone 46619777 or email office@abbeyoftheroses.com to RSVP.
WHERE: Abbey of the Roses, Locke and Dragon Sts
WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am-1pm
COST: $35 per person
Vintage markets
CHECK out the collection of vintage wares in the famed Three Bullet Bar at the Criterion Hotel.
Stick around for the Victorian Afternoon Tea on the West Wing Veranda overlooking Palmerin St.
There will be prizes for the best dressed and booking are required.
For more information and to book, phone 46611024.
WHERE: Criterion Hotel, Palmerin St
WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am-4pm and tea from 2.30pm
COST: $24 per person (markets free to browse)
Drags action
SEVENTY cars will be in town this weekend for the Mopar Muscle Weekend at Leslie Park and Warwick Dragway.
The weekend for all types of Mopar Muscle vehicles is being held in Warwick for the eighth time.
WHERE: Leslie Park for car display then Warwick Dragway.
WHEN: Tomorrow 10am-noon at Leslie Park, tomorrow afternoon and Sunday at dragway
COST: $10 adults,under 13 free
Sprints return
THE Queensland Super Sprints will be held at Morgan Park Raceway this weekend.
This weekend's sprints for A series drivers will be the first serious competition since the $1.2 million resurfacing of the main 3km track.
WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway
WHEN: All day tomorrow and from early morning to around 2pm Sunday.
COST: Free
Steam train tour
ENJOY an old-school family adventure and take a return trip to Wallangarra on the historic Southern Downs Steam Train.
Tickets include morning and afternoon tea and lunch.
WHERE: Departing Warwick Railway Station, Lyons St
WHEN: 8am-6pm
COST: Adults $95, under 14 half price and under 4 free
Charity Auction Showcase
Pick up a few new pieces for your living room, handmade by the Warwick Work for the Dole team.
Furniture, paintings and other creative wares will be sold to the highest bidder at this weekend's auction, with all proceeds being donated to the Warwick Redbacks and Safe Haven. The funds will be used to help them further develop programs in Warwick and its surrounds.
WHERE: Warwick Redback AFC Clubhouse, Jackie Howe Dr,
WHEN: Tonight 7pm
COST: Free