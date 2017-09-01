14 things to do this weekend on the Southern Downs

Spring markets

GLENGALLAN Homestead will spring into spring on Sunday with their annual spring markets.

Browse the stalls, pick up a bargain or relax in the beautiful historic surroundings.

WHEN: Sunday 8am to 1pm

WHERE: Glengallan Homestead

COST: Free

Shooting milestone

THE Warwick Clay Target Club will have its 137th Birthday Shoot on Sunday at its range in Rosenthal Rd.

The shoot is expected to attract 50 shooters from as far as the Northern Rivers and Brisbane.

The main event will be shot over 137 targets, the number goes up one each year.

WHEN: Sunday, 9am.

WHERE: Range in Rosenthal Rd.

COST: Free to watch.

Netball finals

ALL junior netball grand finals will be at Barnes Park tomorrow.

There will be fun activities for the younger age groups as a forerunner to the junior B and A grand finals in the afternoon.

WHEN: Tomorrow.

WHERE: Barnes Park.

COST: Free to watch.

Morgan Park racing

THE Warwick District Sporting Car Club will host round 2 of the CAMS State Championships at Morgan Park Raceway this weekend.

WHEN: All weekend.

WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway.

COST: Free to watch.

Hockey grand finals

GRAND finals will be played in junior and senior hockey tomorrow.

The first junior hockey for the day is at 10am with the ladies final at 5pm and men's game at 6.30pm.

WHEN: Tomorrow, games 10am start to 6.30pm start.

WHERE: Queens Park.

COST: Free to watch.

Junior league

PRELIMINARY finals in the Warwick and District Junior Rugby League will be played at Tenterfield tomorrow.

There will be four preliminary finals as well as an under-11 demonstration at 9am.

Finals game are U12 Collegians v Wattles (9.50am) , league tag Goondiwindi v Collegians (10.50am), U14 MIT Jets v Goondiwindi Maroon (11.50am) , U16 Collegians Blue v Stanthorpe game (12.50pm).

WHEN: Tomorrow, first game at 9am.

WHERE: Rugby League Park, Tenterfield.

COST: $5, children 16 and under free.

Yoga4Dignity

THOUSANDS of people around Australia will take part in Yoga4Dignity this weekend in support of Share the Dignity, with an event running in Warwick to support the important cause.

The aim is for the same amount of people to practise yoga as there are homeless women in Australia, an estimated 48,000.

WHEN: 8am tomorrow.

WHERE: Voyage Fitness, 118 Palmerin St, Warwick.

COST: $20, register online at www.sharethedignity.com.au

Health expo

A FUN day for the whole family, the health an wellbeing expo will feature classes, activities and informative presentations.

Music, food and art and craft stalls will also be included.

Donations can be made to the Share the Dignity campaign.

WHEN: 9am-1pm tomorrow.

WHERE: Weeroona Park, Marsh St, Stanthorpe.

COST: Free to attend, but bring money to buy goodies.

Junior football

WARWICK junior football preliminary finals will be played in two age groups at Queens Park tomorrow morning.

The day of football will be the second last of the season, with grand finals and junior presentations on September 9.

WHEN: Tomorrow morning.

WHERE: Queens Park.

COST: Free.

Father's Day lunch

Abbey of the Roses is hosting a lunch for all the children who want to spoil their dads this Father's Day.

Lunch will include a main, dessert and a drink from a special menu.

WHEN: 11am-2pm Sunday.

WHERE: Abbey of the Roses, 8 Locke St, Warwick.

COST: $19.50 per person, bookings are essential by phoning 46619777.

Trivia night

The St Mary's School Parents and Friends Association is hosting a trivia night for keen quizmasters.

With games and prizes, raffle draws, supper and a bar on site, everyone will have the chance to start their weekend the right way.

The night has a 'colour our world' theme, with a prize for the best themed table.

WHEN: Tonight, 6.30pm.

WHERE: Mary Mackillop Hall - Upper Campus.

COST: $10 each, table of eight.

Running delights

START the weekend off with a run to get the heart rate up at the Warwick parkrun.

An event for people of all fitness levels, participants can complete the 5km course at their own pace.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 7am.

WHERE: Condamine River at Queens Park.

COST: Free.

Cowboys finale

THE Warwick Cowboys U18s get their shot at premiership glory on Sunday.

Taking on Valleys, the young-guns are looking to keep their unbeaten finals run alive.

WHEN: Sunday, 11.10am.

WHERE: Clive Berghofer Stadium, Toowoomba.

COST: $10 adults.

Scots competition

SCOTS PGC College is holding a recital as well as a competition and ceilidh this weekend.

The recital will feature pipes and drums at the college, followed the next day by performances and the ceilidh.

WHEN: Recital from 6.30pm tonight, competition from 8am tomorrow and ceilidh from 6.30pm tomorrow night.

WHERE: Recital held at Scots PGC Chapel Hall, competition solo performances and pipe band held on Briggs Oval, ceilidh in the Assembly Hall.

COST: Recital tickets cost $10.