$140K safety feature could save Southern Downs lives

PLANNING FOR A FLOOD: While levels at Connolly Dam may be low now, a strong rain season could create a different problem. Picture: Jodie Locke.

THE installation of cameras at Southern Downs dams could save the lives of surrounding residents, allowing remote monitoring and faster response time in the event of a catastrophic flood.

The Southern Downs Regional Council voted to apply for $140,000 to install the cameras, through Round 2 of the Queensland Government Resilience and Risk Reduction Funding program during a special council meeting this morning.

The cameras were recommended to the council in 2016 during a dam safety audit for Connolly Dam, conducted by the Department of Natural Resources Mines and Energy.

They would provide invaluable support during a disaster, according to SDRC manager of infrastructure services Seren McKenzie.

“If we have better eyes on (the dam) we’ll have plenty of warning if the spillway was going to go over, so we could warn the people downstream,” Ms McKenzie said.

“If there’s a large event now we have to send someone out there to monitor it all of the time, but especially in the case of Connolly Dam, the road is rough in some spots and when it’s raining heavily it could be hard to pass.”

The remote cameras, which would offer a 360-degree view and live images both upstream and downstream of the embankment, could also prove useful during times of drought, delivering real-time information on water levels.

It is for this reason Councillor Andrew Gale proposed streaming the cameras to Southern Downs residents, allowing them to independently view how much water the region has available.

“I know looking at the dam can be akin to watching the grass grow sometimes,” Cr Gale said.

“But there’s a huge amount of interest in the community in relation to dam levels, and I feel like if (live footage) was available on a website it would provide fascinating viewing for some people.”

Ms McKenzie said her team would investigate the viability of the proposal and said she believed it would be a good idea.

Applications for the QRRRF grant closed today, and should the project be accepted it must be completed by June 30, 2022.