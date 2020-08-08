Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland is now closed to 14 million Australians - and police say they’ll be vigilant in monitoring who enters the state.
Queensland is now closed to 14 million Australians - and police say they’ll be vigilant in monitoring who enters the state.
News

142 people turned away as border shuts

by Kathryn Bermingham
8th Aug 2020 11:12 AM

Queensland has now shut its borders to 14 million Australians, after closures were this morning extended to everyone entering from New South Wales and the ACT.

Those travelling from Victoria are also barred from entering the state in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Police said 142 have been turned away at the border at Coolangatta because they did not meet the requirements to enter the state.

Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler, speaking to reporters near the checkpoint, said that number included 18 Queensland residents.

He said entering the state was now "the exception rather than the rule" and there would be consequences for those caught flouting the system.

"Those people who lied on their border declaration passes, and we've charged a number of them, they'll find themselves before court," he said.

"Instead of getting an on-the-spot fine of over $4000, they'll find themselves in court, facing a fine of up to $13,000 and/or six months imprisonment.

"It's a really serious offence."

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as 142 people turned away as QLD border shuts

border ban coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Arson, assault, theft: Man jailed for violent crime spree

        Premium Content Arson, assault, theft: Man jailed for violent crime spree

        Crime Warwick court hears man threatened to kill another man if he didn’t drop charges against his friend.

        ’Ripple effect” sees Warwick prices drop almost half

        Premium Content ’Ripple effect” sees Warwick prices drop almost half

        News Heavy end lamb sales slump by $50 this fortnight as abattoir closures hit home.

        CAUGHT OUT: Warwick’s biggest youth crime concern

        Premium Content CAUGHT OUT: Warwick’s biggest youth crime concern

        Crime Police say the Warwick community is ‘sick and tired’ of teens flouting the law and...

        #SHOPLOCAL: The coolest handcrafted finds

        Premium Content #SHOPLOCAL: The coolest handcrafted finds

        Business Discover the talents around Warwick who offer everything from custom furniture to...