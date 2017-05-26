16 jobs available in the Warwick area right now

21°
Jonno Colfs
| 26th May 2017 7:56 AM Updated: 9:51 AM
IF YOU'RE looking for work, plenty of opportunities exist around the Southern Downs at the moment.

Get organised and get applying, it could be the change you're after.

1. Team Leader/Truck driver

The Endeavour Foundation in Warwick is searching for a production team leader/truck driver.

The successful applicant will play a major role in supervising and supporting the work of people with a disability.

The applicant will need a people centred approach demonstrating safety, leadership, empathy and patience, while balancing the need to meet commercial requirements.

To apply email Terry Politch at warwick.bs@endeavour.com.au by close of business today.

2. Wait staff

The Malt House is looking for local, bright and bubbly experienced waitperson to join the fast paced restaurant/bar located in Warwick.

Must have waiting experience and RSA.

Bar experience an advantage but not necessary as training will be provided.

Must be a fast learner, quick on your feet and a team player.

Please email your cover letter and a current resume with references through to: warwickmalthouse@gmail.com

3. Dairy/freezer supervisor IGA Allora

IGA Allora is part of a dynamic independent supermarket group seeking a highly experienced and motivated supervisor with the ability to fulfill the role of Dairy/Freezer Supervisor in their IGA Allora store.

This highly regarded position will be responsible for the day to day running of their department and must demonstrate the following attributes and responsibilities:
•Lead, coach and develop your team
•Delight our customers by providing an exceptional shopping experience
•Strong interpersonal and communication skills
•Able to promote and build a strong team environment
•Strong planning and organisation skills
•Advanced presentation, merchandising and stock management skills
•Extensive knowledge and understanding of food handling and food safety
The store will be undergoing an expansion and refit in the next couple of months, and we are seeking an experienced supervisor that will part of this project and beyond.

Previous Dairy/Freezer experience is essential and a current food safety supervisor certificate is preferred. An attractive and rewarding remuneration based on your level of experience will be negotiated.

Applicants must be available to work a Tuesday to Saturday roster which may include afternoon and/or weekend and public holiday work.

To apply; please submit a detailed covering letter outlining your previous experience and resume to:
igacrowsnest@bigpond.com or 07 4698 1429

4. Store assistants IGA Allora

We are currently seeking a range of willing and dedicated casual retail assistants to join our expanding store at IGA Allora. Positions are available across the store including front end and fresh departments.
Experience in the industry is highly regarded however entry level positions are available.

What you need:
• Flexibility in hours available to work
• Commitment and willingness to work
• Ability to work as part of a team environment
• Excellent communication skills
• Ability to maintain high and consistent standards
• Passion for the industry is a must and a thirst for knowledge

Valued Experience:
• Experience in Retail
• Experience in a Fresh Department of a supermarket is highly regarded
• Understanding of food safety standards and HACCP

Applicants must be available to work a flexible roster which may include evening and/or weekend and public holiday work.
If you think you would like to be part of this team environment, please email your resume to igacrowsnest@bigopnd.com.

5. Secretary

Scots PGC College is a Uniting Church, co-educational P-12 boarding and day school. We seek to make the following appointment to commence as soon as possible.

Secretary - Junior and Middle Schools Part-time, term-time position (30 hours per week)

For further details of the positions please visit the Employment page of our website or contact us on 07 4666 9811 . scotspgc.com.au

6. Catering assistant

Scots PGC College is a Uniting Church, co-educational P-12 boarding and day school. We seek to make the following appointment to commence as soon as possible.

Catering Assistant Part-time, term-time position (25 hours per week)

For further details of the positions please visit the Employment page of our website or contact us on 07 4666 9811 . scotspgc.com.au

7. Internal technical sales professional

This role is based in our Warwick Head Office and will require you to:

  • Respond to customer enquiries by phone and email
  • Deliver quotations and information to meet customer needs using a solution providing approach
  • Follow up with customers, finalise sales and build relationships
  • Attend relevant trade shows and generate new leads

As a minimum, you:

  • Can identify customer needs and issues then advise on suitable solutions
  • Want to work as part of a team to achieve sales budgets
  • Have excellent communication skills
  • Have a high level of computer literacy

Ideally, you have:

  • Experience with selling technical products to business
  • Worked independently in a small-business environment
  • Have a desire to join a friendly, welcoming, dedicated team

Apply here: http://ow.ly/MR3b30c3hmg

8. Occupational Therapist

The successful applicant must deliver a quality occupational therapy service as a member of a multidisciplinary team providing clinical occupational therapy services to clients within the Rural Health and Aged Care Division, DDHHS.

The position is based at Warwick Hospital and outreach services are provided to one or more rural facilities. The position operationally reports to the Allied Health Team Leader - Southern and professionally to the Director of Occupational Therapy, DDHHS

Apply here: http://ow.ly/7B5z30c3hsu

9. Carpenter needed

Qualified carpenter needed ASAP!

Westbuilt Homes is a family owned company. They build modular/transportable homes in their factory here in Warwick and send all over QLD and northern NSW. 

The applicant will be working with the current carpentry team. The main tasks are listed below:

- Flooring

- Timber framing

- Fixouts

- Cladding

The applicant mus have the following skills

- Energetic/Motivated/Upbeat

- Ability to work along with others/Care for others

- Ability to embrace new ways & change

- Eye for detail and good workmanship

Please call Rick Westerman on 0448 044 131 or email your resume to rick.westerman@westbuilt.net.au

10. Plastering apprentice

All Trades Queensland are currently looking for a hardworking apprentice plasterer in Warwick with a car and license.

Plasterers are currently in high demand in Queensland and we are looking for suitable applicants to start work with us immediately.

You will be employed by us in a full-time plastering apprenticeship, earn a weekly wage and be exposed to all aspects of your trade.

Apply here: http://ow.ly/jO9y30c3i68

11. Chef

Warwick Soban House restaurant is seeking a chef for their Korean/Japanese restaurant.

They are keen to fill the role ASAP

All applications will be responded to in a quick & confidential manner. If you wish to apply for this position and meet the above requirements, please email us your resume.

http://sobanhouse@gmail.com

12. Restaurant manager

Warwick Soban House restaurant is seeking a full time restaurant manager for their Korean/Japanese restaurant.

They are keen to fill the role ASAP

All applications will be responded to in a quick & confidential manner. If you wish to apply for this position and meet the above requirements, please email us your resume.

http://sobanhouse@gmail.com   13. Fabrication assistant   Wickhams Freight Lines are seeking a third/fourth year apprentice for their Warwick plant.

Reporting to the Fabrication manager, you will be working alongside a number of different trades people including Boilermakers, Welders, Mechanics and Fitters, to assist in the servicing our Fleet and our depots.

Your role will include the following aspects on a day to day basis:

  • Welding
  • Use of hand tools and power tools
  • Creating rough drafts for new components
  • Designing and building new fittings. 

To be considered for this role, you must meet the following criteria:

  • Ability to work weekly -  Mon - Fri
  • Completing (3rd or 4th year) or have completed an apprenticeship. 
  • Ability to read and work from rough technical drawings
  • Experience working as a TA in a workshop, preferably working alongside boilermakers, welders and fitters
  • Ability to work unsupervised
  • Very safety conscience
  • Own car and licence
  • Forklift (LF), licences looked upon favourably

If this sounds like the role for you, please contact Thomas in in our employment office (07) 4661 8922 for more information or apply now by sending your resume directly to http://employment@wickhams.net

All applications will be treated as strictly confidential.

14. Store manager - Bed Bath N' Table

As a store manager, the successful application will be passionate and driven in leading your store to achieve success while motivating and inspiring your team to achieve their full potential. Store operations and achieving financial targets is a strength.

The ideal candidate will have:

  • Experience as a Store Manager in a fast paced/ high turnover retail environment.  
  • A passion for retail, our products & providing an exceptional customer experience. 
  • Experience managing the performance and training and development of a medium sized team
  • Personal drive in achieving store & individual sales budgets and KPI's
  • Outstanding communication & leadership skills
  • High visual merchandising standards & experience working with weekly visual merchandising plans

Apply now: http://ow.ly/n8RS30c3iA2

15. Assistant store manager - Bed Bath N' Table

As an assistant store manager, you are passionate and driven in leading your store to achieve success while motivating and inspiring your team to achieve their full potential. Store operations and achieving financial targets is your strength.

The ideal candidate will have:

  • Experience as an Assistant Store Manager in a fast paced/ high turnover retail environment.  
  • A passion for retail, our products & providing an exceptional customer experience. 
  • Experience managing the performance and training and development of a medium sized team
  • Personal drive in achieving store & individual sales budgets and KPI's
  • Outstanding communication & leadership skills
  • High visual merchandising standards & experience working with weekly visual merchandising plans

Apply now: http://ow.ly/ds0J30c3iFu

16. Qualified hairdresser

Hair Kreations is seeking a qualified hairdresser to join their Fitzroy St salon

Call Belinda on 4661 2830 if you fit the bill.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  jobs positions vacant warwick

