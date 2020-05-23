15 men compete to impregnate one woman

A wild new dating show has launched in the US which sees a group of guys battle it out for this woman’s womb – and people are appalled.

There's a bizarre new reality TV show you're going to have to see to believe which sees a group of men compete to impregnate a woman.

No, we're not kidding.

Labor of Love is a jaw-dropping new dating show, where a 41-year-old divorcee is not looking for a husband or life partner, but instead a baby daddy.

Kristy Katzmann is the successful career woman who is quite literally assessing the fatherly qualities of 15 men, from their sperm counts to their drinking habits, while going on elaborate dates to test their parenting skills.

15 guys are fighting it out to give this 41-year-old divorcee a baby. Picture: Fox

The show - which is hosted by Sex and the City star Kristin Davis - even features a catchy tagline, "skip the dating and go straight to baby-making".

Another catchphrase used in the promos staes: "Love is optional, labour is not."

Understandably, the show which is not yet set to air in Australia, has ruffled quite a few feathers, with some branding it "appalling" - despite Davis defending the bold process as an "adult version of The Bachelor".

The pool of men - who have been dubbed "dad-chelors" - lining up to have a baby with Kristy includes a doctor, a fireman and a pro-wrestler and apparently took producers 18 months to find due to the intense requirements.

You can forget boozy cocktail parties and drunken drama, instead episode one sees the guys served up platters of specimen cups and asked to produce their, urrrm, stuff, in a trailer on set to be sent off for fertility testing.

"Part of this process is figuring out if you're all fit enough to be fathers, I mean that in the most literal sense," Davis tells the men in the first few minutes of arriving.

Talk about romantic.

In the first episode of ‘Labor of Love’, host Kristin Davis asks the 15 men to submit a sperm specimen. Picture: Fox

But while it undoubtedly is TV gold, the season premiere which aired this week in the US, has been met with mixed reviews.

"I don't think this is the best way to bring a baby into this world," one viewer wrote on Facebook.

"I thought the Bachelor was the lowest we could go, but FOX, you have proven we hadn't hit the bottom of the barrel yet," another said.

"We are living in a very weird world. Wow," one declared.

Many simply labelled it "appalling" and a "disgrace", adding it was a "terrible, awful idea".

The men are placed on a 'baby daddy scorecard' which hopeful mum-to-be Kristy Katzmann will assess each week. Picture: Fox

However others welcomed the extreme new take on dating shows as some pointed out the contestants were all over 40 and knew what they were doing.

"As an active member of bachelor nation and huge fan of all cringe-worthy reality TV, I will watch this and I will love it"

"On one hand, they shouldn't bring a baby into this relationship, but on the other they're older and accomplished in their field... I dont knowwww," one chipped in.

Davis, 55, has since explained the show was meant to be polarising and "open up this conversation about people waiting in life to have babies and get married".

She added it was a lengthy process to find the right men to compete for Kristy's... womb?

"To find someone equal to her meant that we had to go outside of the normal parameters in terms of what we were looking for, and I think that's what makes us different, and also our challenges are super different," she told ETOnline.

"They bring about really funny and extreme behaviour, which is sometimes laugh-out-loud funny, which I'm pleased about currently, especially."

Meanwhile hopeful mum-to-be Kristy described the first sperm testing challenge as "awkward", saying it "really set the tone" of the show.

Wild new reality show ‘Labor of Love’ sees 15 men compete to have baby with stranger. Picture: Fox

"Talk about awkward first date, I mean, this really is the king right here," she told ETOnline. "But, you know, even though it was uncomfortable, secretly, I was so pleased because we needed to set this tone right off the bat.

"These guys said they were there and ready to become fathers, but what better way to test them than put them through something like this?

"Any man who was willing to do this right after meeting me on TV, he's pretty serious about the process. So in a weird way, it actually like, calmed any fears I had about these men not being here for the right reasons."

Who says romance is dead?

Originally published as 15 men compete to impregnate one woman