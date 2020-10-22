Menu
BACK ON TRACK: Ansie Liebenberg, Sue Campbell and Reverend David Baker started 150th celebrations early this year but were cut off by coronavirus.
150 years of Warwick history revealed in new book

Tessa Flemming
22nd Oct 2020 12:32 PM
FROM social events to key establishing figures, the Warwick Uniting Church’s community has always had an influential effect on the region.
And now for the first time, the church community will reveal all in its 150th anniversary book, If These Stones Could Talk

Editor Sue Campbell said some of the history compiled in the book had even surprised her.

“As I was reading through, I came across this story early on in the 1900s where the church congregation loved the minister so much they told him to go to stable and pick a horse because they had bought him a wagon,” Mrs Campbell said.

“Before that, he was going way out to Thane and Greymare on a bicycle. It’s just a different world.”

Prior to becoming the Warwick Uniting Church, the historic Guy St building was Presbyterian church, St Andrew’s.

Mrs Campbell said the joint writers had spent almost a year seeking out history from longtime churchgoers to create the book.

“Church is always a reflection of the community and the book really tells a story,” she said.

“It’s a great read for anyone interested in the history of our town and how we have been prosperous busy town for at least 100, 150 years.”

The October 31 book launch is the first of many 150th anniversary celebrations, finishing in a November 21—22 get together.

If Those Stones Could Talk is $25 and available through the church.

The October 31 high tea launch starts from 2pm and is $10.

To book, phone Margaret Wells on 0427 144 812.

