$150K upgrade targets grey nomad tourism

FANTASTIC NEWS: Pub owner Michael Keddy is excited for the boost to the town.

SIGNIFICANT changes are in store for the Maryvale town centre, according to the Southern Downs Regional Council capital works draft.

The Maryvale Crown Hotel will take pride of place with a series of new constructions set to enhance the pub’s presence on Taylor St.

Almost $150,000 from the Works for Queensland initiative will be spent over the next year to “create new energy” in the few blocks surrounding the pub, with the stated goal of driving more tourism to the area.

A beautiful burst of colour will arrive in springtime, after the council plants Jacarandas, Crepe myrtle, Silky Oak and Acer species along the streets and town entrances.

A paved walkway is planned to go from the back of the community centre, up through Weinholt St and into Maryvale park, where a community garden, upgraded play equipment and a fitness circuit are expected to be installed.

Owner of the Maryvale Royal Hotel Michael Keddy said of all the “fantastic” changes, he is most excited for the grey nomad parking area, to be established opposite the pub on Weinholt St reserve.

“Maryvale is the gateway to the Southern Downs and the obvious place for an RV stop,” Mr Keddy said.

“I think the town needs it, most country towns have some sort of facility for grey nomads: It’s the future.

“It will absolutely benefit the town because if we’re bringing more people here we might also be able to get a convenience store, or local shop, and that will boost the local economy.”

While the facility is being built, the council will allow short term concessions for the hotel to host a small number of RV short term stays.

The council also plans to install turf and exposed aggregate concrete pavements to the street corner to allow for formalised outdoor dining or events.

“That would be great to promote local artists,” Mr Keddy said.

“We could even have a local music festival, or something like that!”

Upgrades are predicted to be finished by May 2021.