150th Show celebrates historic Warwick

2nd Mar 2017 11:25 AM
BIG EFFORT: A huge group of volunteers together with representatives like 2016 Warwick Showgirl Amy Bradfield and Show chairman John Wilson are working hard to present the 150th Warwick Show.
BIG EFFORT: A huge group of volunteers together with representatives like 2016 Warwick Showgirl Amy Bradfield and Show chairman John Wilson are working hard to present the 150th Warwick Show. Sophie Lester

IF YOU fancy yourself a historian, here's a great chance to get involved in the 2017 Warwick Show.

Harvey Norman is sponsoring the Warwick Show Historic Photo Competition to help showcase the Rose City's rich history for the 150th year of the show.

The photo must be of the Warwick Show, the town itself or the district.

Entries have now opened for the competition which will run until 5pm on March 13.

Three winners will be chosen and will receive a voucher for a 30 x 18 inch photo canvas print, normally $169, from Harvey Norman Warwick.

Entries can be dropped in at the Warwick Show Office, Kingsford St between 9am and 5pm, Tuesday to Friday.

United Petroleum has also partnered with the Warwick Show Society and will be giving away six $50 fuel vouchers on Friday, March 24.

One lucky winner will also get a $1500 fuel voucher, drawn on Friday night.

All visitors to the show will be given a raffle ticket on entry, but must be on the grounds to get the voucher.

For more phone 4661 9060.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  events harvey norman united petrol warwick show whatson

