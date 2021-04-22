Menu
ROCKHAMPTON D/E
$1.5m lawsuit after worker’s hand stuck for 40 minutes

Vanessa Jarrett
22nd Apr 2021 9:45 AM
A machine operator who had his hand crushed and was stuck for 40 minutes in a traumatic workplace accident in Central Queensland has launched a $1.57 million lawsuit.

Nicholas Davis, now 63, of Thangool, was working as a crane operator in January 2018 at Biloela when his hand became caught in machinery.

Mr Davis was loading a water cart chassis onto a truck and trailer using a supertilt tray.

As he fed the wire guide rope through the trailer and down the water cart, the guide rope became caught between the guide roller and mount.

He used his left hand to reposition the mechanism, his hand became caught and Mr Davis claims he was alone with his hand trapped for 40 minutes.

Mr Davis cried out for help when two younger workers eventually heard his cries and used a grinder to release his hand.

The incident left him with a severe crush injury to the bones, soft tissue injury of his left index, middle and ring fingers, scarring and disfigurement of his hand and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Mr Davis had been employed by Lee Crane Hire for 11 years and had been a crane operator for the majority of his adult life and was a qualified dogger and crane operator.

He is now no longer able to operate cranes.

He is suing for past wage loss of $278,710 and future wage loss of $788,424.

The lawsuit has been filed in the Rockhampton Supreme Court and is against Lee Crane Hire for $1,578,227.45.

