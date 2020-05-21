$1.63M funding for Big Rig project not without controversy

VISIT Roma and Commerce Roma members were elated to learn Maranoa Regional Council had successfully received an additional $1.63m under the Department of State Development, Tourism and Innovation Building Our Regions funding for The Big Rig Project.

“For Council to receive even more funding for The Big Rig Project is testament to the hard work of Council, including the staff,” Visit Roma President Charlie Eames said.

Elation quickly turned to bewilderment after the special council meeting which was made available online yesterday revealed new councillors Wendy Taylor, Mark Edwards and Julie Guthrie suggested there has not been extensive community consultation in relation to The Big Rig Project.

Visit Roma Vice President and Roma Visitor Information Centre volunteer Ray Howson was left reeling from the suggestion, stating that the community consultation for this project commenced in 2013 and has been extensive.

“Pacific Southwest Strategy Group undertook community and visitor market research in 2013 and this document sat idle until 2017 when Maranoa Regional Council endorsed the formation of The Big Rig Action Group to review and progress the project,” Mr Howson said.

“As part of the Big Rig Master Plan addendum, which was again undertaken by Pacific Southwest Strategy Group, the market research was reviewed and was still relevant and additional industry stakeholder consultation was undertaken.”

Mr Howson hit back at Cr George Ladbrook’s comments that “we need to go slowly and hold our horses”.

“For decades we have sat by and watched as surrounding town’s such as Charleville, Winton and Longreach have all got on with the job of building new tourism infrastructure and creating new tourism experiences,” he said.

“There is $2.86m in State Government funding available for The Big Rig Project right now.

“How much longer do residents and businesses of the Maranoa need to go slow and hold our horses as visitors pass us by?”

Mr Eames said from extensive experience he knows State Government grant applications require detailed cost/benefit analysis and demonstration of broad community and industry support.

“The Big Rig Project has now successfully received two significant grants which demonstrates the projects continually stacks up,” he said.

President of Commerce Roma Cyril Peet also explained community groups and individuals from across the Maranoa participated in Council’s Economic and Community Development Plans Community Consultations and The Big Rig Project was repeatedly identified in those workshops, during Mayor Golder’s last term.

“Maybe our councillors don’t understand just how much our local businesses are hurting in the current economic crisis,” he said.

“The Business Case for this project clearly demonstrates the additional overnight visitation injects dollars into the whole regional economy. This project is for the betterment of all Maranoa residents.”