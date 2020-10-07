$165K OR LESS: Top 10 affordable Warwick homes

GET THE KEYS: Your next home could be here for $165,000 or less. Photo: file

WITH dozens of affordable properties on the market, Warwick is full of opportunities to get the most bang for your buck.

Whether you’re just starting out as a first-home buyer or are looking for your next investment property, these Rose City homes priced at $165,000 or less could be just the right fit.

Check out the list below of the 10 most affordable homes up for grabs in Warwick right now:

1) 107 Wood St

PRICE: $139,000

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom timber home is situated on a 684 sqm block on the corner of Wood St and Wallace St near the Warwick CBD.

The fully fenced allotment is also within walking distance of Warwick West State School and Westside Shopping Centre.

2) 109 Wood St

PRICE: $149,000

Located on 615 sqm on Wood St, this three-bedroom home is equipped with a large living area and sunroom, kitchen with gas cooktop, and two garage spaces.

The property is also only a short distance from the Warwick CBD and various amenities.

3) 2 Pine St

PRICE: $149,000

This cottage located only a few minutes from the Warwick CBD offers two bedrooms, an extra sleep-out, and eat-in kitchen and living room with two wood heaters.

The property is fully fenced and situated on a 678 sqm block of land.

4) 1-4/35 Dragon St

PRICE: $149,000

Located within walking distance of the Warwick CBD, these Dragon St units offers two bedrooms and spacious kitchen, dining, and living areas.

The units are being offered separately or as a set, depending on the buyer.

5) 180 Grafton St

PRICE: $149,999

Set on 911 sqm within walking distance of the Warwick CBD, this house offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and separate kitchen and living areas.

This property also offers a wraparound balcony, an open outdoor area, and a three-bay shed.

6) 27 Grafton St

PRICE: $154,000

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom house also offers a sleep-out area, eat-in kitchen, and living room with a wood heater.

The fully fenced, 809 sqm property is within walking distance of the Warwick CBD and several schools.

7) 8 Edward St

PRICE: $159,000

Situated on a 1037 sqm block near the Warwick CBD, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom timber cottage offers a dine-in kitchen and living room with wood heater.

With a 23m frontage and metres of clearance on either side of the house, the property could also provide some development opportunities.

8) 101 Dragon St

PRICE: $159,000

With three bedrooms, combined kitchen and dining areas, and a covered outdoor entertaining area, this property is located within minutes of the Warwick town centre and several amenities.

With current long-term tenants, this house could be an opportunity for investors.

9) 40B Myall Ave

PRICE: $159,000

Located on 406 sqm, this investment property offers two bedrooms, one bathroom, and tidy living areas.

The quiet street is in proximity to the Warwick CBD along with several schools and other amenities.

10) 156 Wood St

PRICE: $165,000

With three bedrooms, a large bathroom, and separate eat-in kitchen and living areas, this Wood St property is located a short distance from the Warwick town centre.

The fully fenced property with a water tank and timber flooring is set on a 1143 sqm block.