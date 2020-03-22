Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soccer

$168m superstar tests positive for COVID-19

22nd Mar 2020 5:30 AM

Juventus and Argentina striker Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 26-year-old forward, rated among the top strikers in the world and commanding a transfer fee in the region of 90 million euros ($A168m) is currently asymptomatic and is self-isolating at home.

 

Watch every Hyundai A-League game LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

 

Dybala announced on Twitter that he and his partner Oriana Sabatini had both tested positive. He is the third Juve player affected after defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

Dybala wrote: "Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the COVID-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive.

"Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages."

 

 

A Juventus statement read: "Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19.

"He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March.

"He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic."

 

This article originally appeared on Sky Sports and has been republished with permission.

 

Originally published as $168m superstar tests positive for COVID-19

coronavirus juventus paulo dybala

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Retired miner finds new calling as jeweller

        premium_icon Retired miner finds new calling as jeweller

        News ENGINEERING and mining was the perfect combination for this Warwick jeweller, who built his own workshop from scratch

        COVID-19: Four Toowoomba patients confirmed to have virus

        premium_icon COVID-19: Four Toowoomba patients confirmed to have virus

        News FOUR more people in Toowoomba have tested positive to COVID-19.

        No stopping Warwick’s most piguliar event

        premium_icon No stopping Warwick’s most piguliar event

        News DESPITE coronavirus bans, the community rallied behind this annual fundraiser for...

        10 books by Southern Downs authors you should read now

        premium_icon 10 books by Southern Downs authors you should read now

        News AVOID self-isolation boredom by curling up with these great reads.