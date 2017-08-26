18 Southern Downs groups receive funding boost

COMMUNITY groups from around the Southern Downs have been granted over $400,000 in funding through round 93 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.
An announcement was made by the Palaszczuk government yesterday, with eighteen Southern Downs groups names as funding recipients.
Attorney-general and minister for justice Yvette D'Ath said groups received funding to help improve community facilities and vital services community groups provide.
"In the Southern Downs, Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce Inc will receive $29,800 to build a big thermometer and Goomburra Town Hall Committee will get $25,000 to supply and install a playground,” Mrs D'Ath said.
"This is very exciting news for the region. I am very happy that these groups will be receiving these funds, so they can continue the work they do in our community.”
Southern Downs will receive a total of $428,587.82 divided between the following community groups:
Applethorpe State School Parents and Citizens Association: $9,163
Collegians Junior Rugby League Football Club Inc: $31,201
Goomburra Town Hall Committee Incorporated: $25,000
Goondiwindi State School: $15,000
Killarney Show & Rodeo Society Inc, Cattle Sub-Committee: $25,000
Killarney Show & Rodeo Society Inc: $21,500
Kioma State School: $15,228
Lions Club of Cecil Plains Inc: $35,000
Millmerran Mens Shed Inc: $35,000
Pozieres State School: $9,955.82
Southern Downs Mountain Biking Club Inc: $34,100
Stanthorpe & Granite Belt Chamber Of Commerce Inc: $29,800
Stanthorpe Cricket Umpires Association Inc: $20,140
Stanthorpe Festival Association Inc: $22,500
YMCA Leslie Dam Active Recreation Centre: $35,000
Warwick Horse Trials Club Inc: $35,000
Warwick Pentath Runners Inc: $10,000
Wylahra Grove Progress Association Inc: $20,000
Applications for the next round of funding close on August 31.
For more information visit www.justice.qld.gov.au/grants.