18 Southern Downs groups receive funding boost

FUNDING BOOST: Warwick Pentath Runners Inc is one of the community groups set to receive a grant.

COMMUNITY groups from around the Southern Downs have been granted over $400,000 in funding through round 93 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

An announcement was made by the Palaszczuk government yesterday, with eighteen Southern Downs groups names as funding recipients.

Attorney-general and minister for justice Yvette D'Ath said groups received funding to help improve community facilities and vital services community groups provide.

"In the Southern Downs, Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce Inc will receive $29,800 to build a big thermometer and Goomburra Town Hall Committee will get $25,000 to supply and install a playground,” Mrs D'Ath said.

"This is very exciting news for the region. I am very happy that these groups will be receiving these funds, so they can continue the work they do in our community.”

Southern Downs will receive a total of $428,587.82 divided between the following community groups:

Applethorpe State School Parents and Citizens Association: $9,163

Collegians Junior Rugby League Football Club Inc: $31,201

Goomburra Town Hall Committee Incorporated: $25,000

Goondiwindi State School: $15,000

Killarney Show & Rodeo Society Inc, Cattle Sub-Committee: $25,000

Killarney Show & Rodeo Society Inc: $21,500

Kioma State School: $15,228

Lions Club of Cecil Plains Inc: $35,000

Millmerran Mens Shed Inc: $35,000

Pozieres State School: $9,955.82

Southern Downs Mountain Biking Club Inc: $34,100

Stanthorpe & Granite Belt Chamber Of Commerce Inc: $29,800

Stanthorpe Cricket Umpires Association Inc: $20,140

Stanthorpe Festival Association Inc: $22,500

YMCA Leslie Dam Active Recreation Centre: $35,000

Warwick Horse Trials Club Inc: $35,000

Warwick Pentath Runners Inc: $10,000

Wylahra Grove Progress Association Inc: $20,000

Applications for the next round of funding close on August 31.

For more information visit www.justice.qld.gov.au/grants.