$1.9M WIN: Warwick Dragway’s huge plans for 2021 comeback

MOTORSPORTS: The Warwick Dragway is set to become a national-grade facility and one of the state’s biggest racing venues, thanks to a huge $1.9 million funding boost.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud yesterday announced the massive cash injection, which will see the Morgan Park drag strip extended from 1/8 mile to a ¼ mile track.

After several events were claimed by coronavirus restrictions, including the club’s massive 20th Dragfest anniversary, vice president John Loy said the upgrades would prove vital to their 2021 comeback.

“It feels excellent, it’s unbelievable actually. It’s a great Christmas present for the drag racing community and our whole local community,” Loy said.

“We missed out on our 20th anniversary for the drag strip this year, so next year will be a big one, and we’ll be able to host national-grade events with the upgrades,” Loy said.

“Before we were even successful with the grant, we’ve had propositions from IHRA and Willowbank to do a series with them and host some televised events.”

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud, Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi, and SDRC CEO David Burges discussing upgrades with Warwick Dragway team.

SDRC also played a large role in securing the $1.9 million, with the Warwick Dragway to work closely with the council in completing the upgrades.

Loy said the project would be “full steam ahead” in the new year.

“We’ll have to reschedule some of the events next year (to allow upgrades), and the surveying then engineering will go ahead as soon as possible in the new year – it was all about being shovel-ready,” he said.

“We want to keep all the money in town and support the local community as much as possible.

“We really appreciate the support of the community, spectators, sponsors, and racers – without them, we haven’t got a show.”

The Warwick project is one of 12 announced by Australian and Queensland governments to support local economic recovery in regions devastated by the 2019-20 bushfires.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Everything you need to know about Boxing Day races

EXPOSED: Warwick’s drunk/drug drivers

UNBE-LEAF-ABLE: Man cuts trees from state forest for profit