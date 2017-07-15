19°
$20,000 up for grabs for community groups

Sophie Lester
| 15th Jul 2017 11:36 AM
David Littleproud speaks at meeting.
David Littleproud speaks at meeting.

COMMUNITY groups across the Southern Downs have a chance to share in $150,000 thanks to a federal funding initiative.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud is seeking expression of interest from group to receive up to $20,000 under the Stronger Communities Program.

"Up to 20 projects can be funded, across Maranoa, ranging from $2500 to $20,000," Mr Littleproud said.

"I want to make sure our bush communities get the most out of this great funding initiative.

"Under the guidelines, the projects must deliver social benefits to your community and I look forward to seeing what great projects are submitted."

No more than 50% of the total eligible project cost can be funded by this grant however your share of the project cost can be sourced from local and state government funding or can be contributed either by cash or in-kind.

Submit your expression of interest submit your expression of interest to Mr Littleproud before 5pm on August 4.

EOIs should be no more than 1000 words and include:

  • Name and brief overview of the community group
  • Key contact name, phone and email address
  • Acknowledgement the program guidelines have been read and understood
  • Project title, description, intended outcomes and social benefits to local community
  • Estimated project cost and group's ability to meet its financial share of the project

Email david.littlerproud.mp@aph.gov.au or post to PO Box 641 Dalby Qld 4405.

For more information, phone Mr Littleproud's Dalby office on 46622715 or go to business.gov.au/scp

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  auspol david littleproud maranoa stronger communities program warwick community

