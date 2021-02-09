$200K+ Warwick velodrome upgrades to begin

UPGRADES: Elsie van Hoof training on the Warwick Velodrome in preparation for a competition. Photo Gerard Walsh / Warwick Daily News

Controversial upgrades to the Warwick velodrome worth more than $200,000 are set to get under way within the next fortnight.

The $219,000 project will see the track resealed and lighting system overhauled.

Funded by the Federal Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, the renovations are expected to begin on February 23.

A Southern Downs Regional Council spokeswoman said the velodrome would be closed for five days during construction.

“These works signal very clearly that (SDRC) is committed to upgrading its infrastructure and creating new outdoor spaces for everyone to enjoy,” the spokeswoman said.

“We envisage that these necessary works will be warmly received by the sporting community and may even appeal to the emerging rollerskaters in Warwick.

“We thank the community for their co-operation and patience while we refurbish the velodrome track and upgrade this valuable asset in our community for our local cyclist enthusiasts.

“Australiana Park recently benefited from the construction of the amazing Learn to Ride Park and these additional works at the velodrome will make the park a diverse sporting hub for our residents.”

The spokeswoman cautioned construction dates and time frames would be subject to change and dependent on the weather.

