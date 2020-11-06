2021 CALENDAR: When your favourite sport will return

RETURN TO ACTION: Warwick Cowboys are set to take the field again in 2021. Picture: contributed

RETURN TO ACTION: Warwick Cowboys are set to take the field again in 2021. Picture: contributed

AFTER one of the most difficult community sports seasons in recent memory, Warwick clubs are already planning their return to success in 2021.

With some associations locking in events and others using the off-season to expand their reach, every Warwick sporting fan will have something to look forward to.

Check out the list below of Warwick clubs booking in their 2021 return:

RUGBY LEAGUE

While the Toowoomba Rugby League committee is yet to determine their 2021 season dates, the Warwick Cowboys are raring and ready to get their season under way.

Players across all grades are set to return to training at Father Ranger Oval from December 1, with team line-ups and coaching positions still to be finalised.

The TRL season traditionally begins in March, so it’s likely footy fans won’t have too long to wait before players take the field once more.

Warwick Water Rats player Emily Byrne on the attack in sevens women's rugby union this season. Picture: contributed

RUGBY UNION

Fresh from the men’s team’s Bill Flamsteed premiership win, the Warwick Water Rats look to be taking the field again in 2021.

Downs Rugby is also yet to confirm its dates, though the Warwick club has at this stage indicated they will be fielding men’s, women’s, and several junior teams in the competition.

During their off-season, the Water Rats will also be looking to expand their ties to other communities throughout the Southern Downs through a series of carnivals and trial games.

AFL

After Darling Downs AFL last week confirming their 2021 season, the Warwick Redbacks will be looking to redeem themselves after a tough 2020 season.

The men’s team will be forging ahead under new coach and former team captain Tyhe Clarkson, while the junior coaching positions are yet to be appointed.

CRICKET

The Warwick Cricket Association have locked in their dates for the 2021 season, returning from the Christmas break on January 9 to kick off their T20 competition series.

With the Australia Day Carnival then slated for January 23 and 24 before returning to their regular home and away season the next weekend, Warwick’s cricketers are in for a fast-paced start to the year.

Warwick takes on the Gold Coast at the 2019 Rose Bowl Carnival.

POLOCROSSE

After being forced to cancel most of this year’s competitive season, the Warwick Polocrosse Club has already confirmed their return to the field.

The club will host the 2021 Barastoc Interstate Series from April 16-18 at their Morgan Park grounds, which traditionally sees nearly 1000 competitors flock to Warwick.

For full details on the event, click here.

FOOTBALL

With the men’s, women’s, and U16s/17s Warwick Wolves teams all in contention for a 2020 premiership victory, the club can likely expect success in their 2021 seasons.

Earlier this week, the championship men’s side coach Matt Carey indicated the team could be one of several from the club considering moving up a division next year.

Josh Hagenbach takes the ball forward for Warwick Hotel Yellow in the Warwick Hockey Association W1 Junior grand final.

HOCKEY

Looking to capitalise on a successful 2020 season, the Warwick Hockey Association is looking to return stronger than ever in 2021.

While still finalising the return dates of their junior and senior fixtures, the Warwick club will send several rising stars to regional and state competitions in February next year.

For the full details on representative hockey, click here.

RODEO AND CAMPDRAFT

Following the cancellation of the annual week-long competition at the Warwick Rodeo and Gold Cup Campdraft, the Show and Rodeo Society has been eager to reinvigorate the homegrown sport.

Confirming today their annual New Year’s Eve Rodeo will be going ahead this year, organisers have also indicated plans are underway for the return of their larger event in 2021.

MOTORSPORTS

Warwick’s motorsports enthusiasts are in luck, with Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick Dragway, and Warwick Kart Club all slating their returns for the 2021 season.

While each club is yet to lock in a date for their first event of the year

Warwick and District Tennis Association and Warwick and District Netball Association are among other clubs yet to confirm their 2021 dates.