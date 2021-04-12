2021 FLU JAB: What you need to know

Warwick GPs are urging the community to remain vigilant about their flu jab this year. Picture: Warren Lynam / News Regional Media

Warwick GPs are urging the community to remain vigilant about their flu jab this year. Picture: Warren Lynam / News Regional Media

The COVID vaccine rollout may be one of the nation’s hottest topics this year, but Warwick medical professionals are urging members of the community to remain equally vigilant about their annual flu jab.

Condamine Medical Centre doctor Lynton Hudson said the practice would begin rolling out flu vaccines from Monday this week, with over-65s the first priority age group.

“Interestingly I don’t think we had a case in our practice last year, but I think (the vaccination) is still very important,” Dr Hudson said.

“We’ve also been rolling out COVID vaccines from Monday to Thursday for a few weeks now. It’s similar groups at the moment with over-70s for COVID and the flu being over-65s …(and) there has to be two weeks between any vaccine.”

With the Condamine Medical Centre currently using the AstraVeneca variation of the COVID vaccine, Dr Hudson encouraged anyone looking to book either the flu or COVID jab to discuss their options with their GP.

“There’s some side effects which are well-known, so you can get the fevers, headaches, and sore muscles afterwards,” he said.

“I think it’s still recommended if you’re (over 50) you come in for AstraVeneca if that’s what you were going to do, and what we’re doing is fitting in the flu vaccine around those.”

The Darling Downs Health region reported a significant drop in influenza rates in 2020, which was largely attributed to COVID restrictions and hygiene practices.

Queensland Health recommends getting the flu vaccine from April to give the best chance of protection from the virus during its peak season from June to September.

Children aged six months – five years, pregnant women, over-65s, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged over six months, and persons at risk of influenza-related complications can have their vaccine funded under the National Immunisation Program.

Contact your regular GP to book your flu vaccination.