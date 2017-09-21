$20m investment in new Warwick housing project

NEXT CHAPTER: Mayor Tracy Dobie (centre) with developer Terry Seirlis and his wife Imogen and their children Eva and Alex at Aleva Estate.

LOCAL buyers are the target market for the next stage of development at the former St George Springs.

Brisbane-based developer Terry Seirlis, of UKL Innovative Developments, is the third to take on the project on Yangan Rd.

Mr Seirlis, who has renamed the development Aleva Estate in a nod to his daughters Alex and Eva, said about $20million would be spent to deliver homes across 60 lots in the estate.

Mr Seirles said he had enjoyed a lengthy association with the area and forecast a bright future for the region.

"When the estate was being offered for sale I felt comfortable with taking it on,” he said.

"I think the outlook here is very positive with the flow-on from growth in Toowoomba like Wellcamp and agri-tourism and paddock to plate growing.”

Warwick real estate agents and council staff were among those who visited the first display home on Natasha Dr on Tuesday.

With local builder Alf Dipietrantonio on board, Mr Seirlis said he was looking forward to offering first-home buyers affordable options.

For more information and enquiries, go to alevaestate.com.au.