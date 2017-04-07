$22.9m for Southern Downs infrastructure

TRANSPARENCY: Southern Downs Regional Council will publish its draft 2017-18 budget for public review for the second time on Monday.

ALMOST $2million in Southern Downs debt is expected to be reduced in the next financial year.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the draft 2017-18 budget, adopted in a private council session on Wednesday, also included a $22.9 million capital works program.

"We have some really good projects on the board, and council is also awaiting advice on the outcome of project applications to both the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund and the State Government's Building Our Regions Fund,” Cr Dobie said. "Council has enjoyed great success in recent times in leveraging funding opportunities, and we will continue to monitor closely other revenue streams and funding programs as they open up.

"The draft budget also forecasts a moderate operating surplus of $399,000 as well as a further reduction of council's debt by around $1.9-$2.0 million.”

The draft is also consistent with the long-term financial forecast with a 3.4% rise across general rate and utility charges for water, wastewater and waste collection and recycling.

From Monday, the draft budget will be placed on public exhibition for 28 days to seek community feedback and five information sessions will be held across the region.

SDRC was the first Queensland to public a draft budget for public feedback when it did so for the first time last year.

SDRC will host five hour-long public sessions from 6pm to discuss the draft budget, including Warwick Town Hall on April 18; Stanthorpe Council Chambers on April 27; Allora Community Hall on May 3; Killarney Senior Citizens Centre on May 8 and Wallangarra School of Arts on May 9.

Cr Dobie also pointed out that the release of Council's draft Budget also coincides with this week's release by Parliament of the Queensland Audit Office report on the results of financial audits of local government entities for 2015-16.

"The report shows that Council is moving on up,” she said.

"In terms of our financial sustainability and our relative risk assessment we have moved from 'high' to 'moderate'.

"This is a very positive result which can be attributed to Council's strict adherence to the Long Term Financial Plan and commitment to limiting expenditure.”

The draft Budget will be available for viewing on the council's website which includes the capital works program, long term financial Plan, fees and charges, and the operational budget.

The council strongly encourages all residents to provide feedback on the draft Budget either via the online feedback form on council's website or by completing paper copies which will be available at the information sessions.

For more information on the draft budget, including fees and charges and public information sessions, go to sdrc.qld.gov.au.

Submissions close 5pm on May 10.

Highlights: