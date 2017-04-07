23°
News

$22.9m for Southern Downs infrastructure

Sophie Lester
| 7th Apr 2017 6:15 PM
TRANSPARENCY: Southern Downs Regional Council will publish its draft 2017-18 budget for public review for the second time on Monday.
TRANSPARENCY: Southern Downs Regional Council will publish its draft 2017-18 budget for public review for the second time on Monday. Kerri Moore

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ALMOST $2million in Southern Downs debt is expected to be reduced in the next financial year.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the draft 2017-18 budget, adopted in a private council session on Wednesday, also included a $22.9 million capital works program.

"We have some really good projects on the board, and council is also awaiting advice on the outcome of project applications to both the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund and the State Government's Building Our Regions Fund,” Cr Dobie said. "Council has enjoyed great success in recent times in leveraging funding opportunities, and we will continue to monitor closely other revenue streams and funding programs as they open up.

"The draft budget also forecasts a moderate operating surplus of $399,000 as well as a further reduction of council's debt by around $1.9-$2.0 million.”

The draft is also consistent with the long-term financial forecast with a 3.4% rise across general rate and utility charges for water, wastewater and waste collection and recycling.

From Monday, the draft budget will be placed on public exhibition for 28 days to seek community feedback and five information sessions will be held across the region.

SDRC was the first Queensland to public a draft budget for public feedback when it did so for the first time last year.

SDRC will host five hour-long public sessions from 6pm to discuss the draft budget, including Warwick Town Hall on April 18; Stanthorpe Council Chambers on April 27; Allora Community Hall on May 3; Killarney Senior Citizens Centre on May 8 and Wallangarra School of Arts on May 9.

Cr Dobie also pointed out that the release of Council's draft Budget also coincides with this week's release by Parliament of the Queensland Audit Office report on the results of financial audits of local government entities for 2015-16.

"The report shows that Council is moving on up,” she said.

"In terms of our financial sustainability and our relative risk assessment we have moved from 'high' to 'moderate'.

"This is a very positive result which can be attributed to Council's strict adherence to the Long Term Financial Plan and commitment to limiting expenditure.”

The draft Budget will be available for viewing on the council's website which includes the capital works program, long term financial Plan, fees and charges, and the operational budget.

The council strongly encourages all residents to provide feedback on the draft Budget either via the online feedback form on council's website or by completing paper copies which will be available at the information sessions.

For more information on the draft budget, including fees and charges and public information sessions, go to sdrc.qld.gov.au.

Submissions close 5pm on May 10.

Highlights:

  • Warwick aerodrome taxiway realignment: $700,000
  • Warwick water treatment plant upgrade (clarifier Stage 2): $900,000
  • Warwick effluent reuse (Stage 2): $2.21M
  • Black Spot funded initiatives: $300,000
  • Forest Plains Rd pavement repairs: $350,000
  • Rehabilitation: Goomburra Rd $500,000 and Harslett Rd $300,000
  • Road resealing and re-sheeting of gravel roads: $3.2M
  • Stanthorpe aerodrome runway reseal: $700,000
  • Stanthorpe wastewater treatment plant: $185,000
  • Sycamore St reconstruction: $450,000
  • Water trunk main construction (Storm King Dam-Stanthorpe water treatment plant): $3.27M
  • Widening: Amiens Rd $1M and Inverramsey Rd $1.2M
Warwick Daily News

Topics:  southern downs regional council southern downs regional council draft budget 2017 warwick developments

Rose City racing identity arrested

Rose City racing identity arrested

Warwick trainer-driver in 'cartel' charged with harness race fixing following police investigation

Sex toys, porn, female wig: Man nabbed in Warwick toilets

Police generic

A caller reported someone acting suspiciously near the public toilet

Powerful reunion

Warwick's John Gillott (right) and old mate Anis Mani reunite as Ergon work to restore power to North Queensland after Ex-Cylcone Debbie.

Mr Gillott said it had been great catching up with Anis again

Industrial strength cooking

FORK N GREAT: Julie Fitzgerald, Ryle Waugh and owner Tania Lamb hard at work.

Meet the awesome team from R & K's Fork & Take Away

Local Partners

Coin collection honours heroes

AN EXCLUSIVE one-off collection featuring four "copper" 25 cent coins is set to be released in Australia - and you're first in line.

Picnic set to attract large crowd

CROWD FAVOURITE: People are expected to travel from Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Kingaroy and Tenterfield the Killarney Picnic Basket Day.

Thousands are expected to attend the Picnic Basket Day in Killarney.

Wattles head west for massive test against Dalby

TACKLE: Wattles forward Aaron Scheid moves in to tackle in a game against Highfields and will play in Dalby tomorrow night. A grader Ryan Duggan (13) will also play.

Warriors aiming for third win of season in Dalby

12 things to do this weekend on the Southern Downs

WINE AND DINE: Join the Killarney Picnic Basket Day at Melrose Station this Sunday.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, try these ideas

Inflatable fun to get kids on the move

BLOW UP FUN: Jump on into Let's Move Inflatable fun this weekend at WIRAC.

Inflatable fun is on its way to the Rose City these school holidays

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

She's one of Hollywood's most bankable stars but Kirsten Dunst is completely over one part of her job ... sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died aged 90

Don Rickles, pictured with John Stamos and Kathy Griffin, was one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

Don Rickles has died aged 90

Coast man leaves Millionaire Hot Seat $10k richer

Will Sinclair accepts a cheque from Eddie McGuire for his win on Millionaire Hot Seat last night.

Rock trivia is music to the ears for winning game show contestant

Toowoomba's Globe of Death stunt riders head to coast

STUNT RIDERS: Justin Ryan (left) and Sam Fennel are the feature act for the Australian Street Entertainment Championships.

Daring stunt riders risk their lives all the time

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $250,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

Enjoy All The Spoils!

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $549,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Ready For The Family To Move In

14 Himyar Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $385,000

Located in a quiet street this spacious home has heaps of features including large kitchen with plenty of storage space which opens to a huge family room. Separate...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

1735m2 Elevated Building Block with City Views

13 Weewondilla Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $145,000

This quality 1735m2 elevated building block with magnificent views of the city of Warwick and beyond to the Border Ranges. Close to the CBD, schools, golf course...

NEW Development off Hawker Road

0 Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off ... Expressions of...

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off Hawker Road 3.3K or 6 minutes to Warwick CBD. This is a prestige residential...

4 Bedroom Brick with Double Shed

139a Ogilvie Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 3 $329,000

This tidy 4 bedroom brick home situated in a quiet location with excellent rural views to the north. Features 4 bedrooms master with ensuite and walk-in-robe, open...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!