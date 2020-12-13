Menu
NABBED: Queensland police sergeant Nigel Dalton holds up a roadside drug testing kit as several alleged drug drivers were caught yesterday.
News

24 HOURS: Two crashes, four ‘drug drivers’ and more

Tessa Flemming
13th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
WARWICK police were kept busy yesterday as they nabbed a number of drunk/drug drivers and charged one woman for allegedly causing a crash while almost three times over the limit.

Police attended a two-vehicle crash at 9.20pm last night at the Palmerin and Grafton Sts intersection.

According to Acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid, a 34-year-old Warwick woman recorded a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.145.

Police will allege another Warwick woman had stopped at the lights when the 34-year-old ran into the car.

Acting Snr-Sgt Reid said it was “lucky” no one was injured.

The 34-year-old will face Warwick Magistrates Court at a later date.

It comes as police and paramedics attended another two-vehicle crash on the intersection of Fitzroy and Dragon Sts at 12.14pm.

One motorist suffered a head injury but was transported stable to Warwick Hospital.

Police nabbed another alleged drunk driver on Palmerin St at 2.30am.

The 19-year-old female recorded a BAC of 0.063 and will appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court on January 25.

There were also a fair number of drug related charges pressed yesterday.

At 8.30pm, a 27-year-old Warwick man was stopped on Palmerin St.

Police located amphetamines and utensils connected to smoking the drug in his vehicle.

He was charged with possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils and will appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court at a later date.

At 8pm, police stopped a 24-year-old Warwick man on Victoria St where a search of his car located marijuana.

He was charged with possessing a dangerous drug and will appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court at a later date.

A pair were caught on the Cunningham Highway at 8.40am for similar drug-related charges.

A 40-year woman was issued a notice to appear for allegedly drug driving while her 38-year-old male passenger was charged with possessing marijuana and a drug utensil.

He will face the Warwick Magistrates Court on January 18.

Other charges include:

– A 20 year-old Deuchar man was charged with alleged drug driving after police stopped him on Wood St at 11.55am yesterday.

He will appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court at a later date.

– A 25-year-old Acacia Ridge man will front the Warwick Magistrates Court for alleged drug driving.

He was caught by police at 1.30pm on McEvoy St.

– A 52-year-old Leslie man was pulled over on Wood St at 4.15pm for alleged drug driving.

He was issued a notice to appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court at a later date.

– At 8.20am, a 52-year-old Warwick man was stopped on Jackie Howe Dr and issued a notice for unlicensed driving.

He will appear at a later date.

– On Friday at 6.30pm, a 18-year-old Deuchar man was pulled over in Victoria St for driving while suspended.

He was issued a notice to appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court on January 18.

