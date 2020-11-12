Menu
25+ PHOTOS: Gladstone celebrates NAIDOC Week 2020

, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
12th Nov 2020 2:56 PM

Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Gladstone community flocked to Barney Point Park today to celebrate the 2020 instalment of NAIDOC Week.

Fresh food, attractions and face painting greeted attendees and organisers said numbers were up on last year.

Gladstone Regional Council's reconciliation action plan officer Gay Sirris said there was a sense of overwhelming pride each year as families from far and wide assembled.

"The day is a success," she said.
"The main message for me in NAIDOC Week 2020 is come together and celebrate our culture."

"We've done this by getting plenty of external help in to help out including Nhulundu Health Services and other Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander organisations."

Ms Sirris said she would rate 2020s instalment of the NAIDOC Week celebrations as close to a 10 out of 10.

