25-year old moustache shaves its way around virus restrictions

MO TO GO: Despite the COVID-19 circumstances, Peter McGlashan went ahead with his World's Greatest Shave initiative.

DESPITE a couple of ‘hiccups along the way’, a 25-year-old moustache said its final goodbyes on Saturday afternoon.

Ridgemill Estate winemaker Peter McGlashan planned the shave back in February, dedicated to his cousin who is currently in remission from leukaemia.

Unaware of the current circumstances we would be facing, Mr McGlashan said he was just happy to have the shave go-ahead.

“There was a number of hiccups along the way that made things a little bit more challenging.

“I am very grateful and fortunate that it was still able to happen,” he said.

Original plans to have the shave done at the Farley Street Piazza were quickly cut short after the social distancing restrictions came into play.

Quick thinking resulted in the shave livestreamed through Facebook, with just as good of a response.

“There was between 30 to 40 people at the height of it tuned in and watching.

“A whole heap of comments and congratulations came after that.”

Mr McGlashan said his initial goal was $5000, but a close $4500 was plenty to keep the smile on his face.

“People are obviously going through a very hard time financially at the moment so I am still really happy with that.

“All proceedings has been donated to the World’s Greatest Shave expect for $250 that went straight to the leukaemia foundation.”

Letting both hair and facial hair grow out until Saturday, Mr McGlashan said it will take him a while to adjust to the clean-shaven life.

“I keep feeling my face and it doesn’t even feel like me.

“I try to twirl my moustache and I get a shock every time that it’s not there,” he joked.

Under the circumstances, he said it was an innovative way of bringing people in the community together.

“It was a lot of fun doing it. My family and I had a bit of fun at home while everyone was watching us and commenting as it was happening.”

If Mr McGlashan can manage to grow a ponytail in the near future he said he will definitely sign up for the initiative again.

“I’m so pleased that we got it done before any more difficulty came into play.”