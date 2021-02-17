Accusations of excessive force and a failure to perform duties are among more than 25,000 claims of corrupt conduct levelled at Queensland Police personnel.

Crime and Corruption Commission data has revealed since 2015 there has been 25,160 allegations against Queensland Police Service employees.

The majority of complaints relate to a failure to execute duties to an appropriate standard (6062) and the use of excessive force (3724).

Unprofessional conduct - which broadly includes rudeness, abuse, inappropriate sexual relationships and working while under the influence of alcohol or drugs - was the third most frequent allegation (3003).

The data is provided for transparency and did not mean complaints had been investigated or proven, the Crime and Corruption Commission says.

Of the complaints, 9022 were made against an unspecified rank while 6450 were lodged against a Senior Constable, 3893 against a Constable, 2925 against a Sergeant and 1381 against a Senior Sergeant.

Queensland Police was contacted for comment.

Local government personnel were subject to 5805 allegations of corruption, according to the CCC data.

A failure of duty, the misuse of authority and disclosing confidential information were t he top three complaints.

This week The Courier-Mail also revealed thousands of allegations of sexual and drug offences, nepotism and patient confidentiality breaches had been levelled against Queensland Health staff.

More than 13,000 complaints of corruption were made against public service workers between 2015 and December 31 last year, according to the CCC data.

Queensland Health had almost double the number of corruption allegations than the next-highest department, Queensland Education, which had 2574 complaints since 2015.

Originally published as 25,000 corruption claims against state's cops