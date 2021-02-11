$25M Eight Mile overpass works finally commence

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud (left) and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack have confirmed a timeline for the upgrades to the Eight Mile intersection. Picture: Elyse Wurm

Multimillion-dollar upgrades to the Eight Mile intersection are finally under way, with the overhaul expected to be complete within a year.

The $25 million project will see a single-lane overpass installed, connecting traffic travelling on the New England Highway from Toowoomba to the Cunningham Highway towards Warwick.

A previous statement from the State Government indicated the project would also include a new roadway to allow for approaches to the overpass, a new Toowoomba to Ipswich exit/merge lane, two culverts, and lighting.

Jointly funded by the State and Federal Governments, the overpass is expected to be completed by early 2022.



Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the upgrades would prove hugely beneficial to regular users of the major intersection.

“Other traffic movements at the intersection will remain at ground level and will be upgraded to improve safety and efficiency,” Mr McCormack said.

“Traffic on the Cunningham Highway (will) travel underneath the overpass.”

“The Australian Government continues to roll out these types of major projects across the nation under our record $110 billion infrastructure investment plan, which is laying the foundations for our economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said he was pleased the project was under way.

“This notorious black spot has claimed too many lives in our community and this upgrade has been one of my major priorities since being elected,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The Australian Government has repeatedly stepped up to invest in road upgrades in Maranoa.”

The development is expected to support 50 local jobs while under construction.

