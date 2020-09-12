271 CRIMES: Warwick’s criminal hot spots revealed

ON CALL: Warwick police deal with criminal activity across the area on a daily basis. File Photo.

ON CALL: Warwick police deal with criminal activity across the area on a daily basis. File Photo.

WITHIN the last three months alone, close to 300 crimes have been committed in the Warwick area.

Using QPS data dated June 11, 2020 – September 10, 2020, the Daily News uncovered startling statistics into Warwick’s illegal activity.

232 of 271 crimes were committed within the Warwick CBD, with almost 20 per cent of these offences occurring between 2pm and 10pm on a Friday.

The most common crimes were traffic violations with 59 in total, followed by 51 good order offences, 40 theft (excluding unlawful entry), 39 drug offences, and 17 assaults.

Below, find the top five hot spots for criminal activity within Warwick – the results may surprise you:

Rose City Shoppingworld

The popular Warwick shopping centre was the most common place for crime within the last three months.

34 crimes took place in or around the centre, 14 of which were good order offences.

This was closely followed by 12 thefts, two drug offences, and one each of trespassing, assault, and a weapons offence.

Victoria St

Warwick’s Victoria St, particularly near the intersection with Alice St, was another popular spot for illegal activity.

The street saw five drug offences, three assaults, and two thefts excluding unlawful entry.

Leslie Dam

The popular holiday and recreation spot was also a favourite of Warwick’s criminals across the past three months.

Crimes included two drug offences, and one each of unlawful entry, unlawful use of motor vehicles, and property damage.

Victoria Park

The Wallace St side of Victoria Park was also a crime hotspot throughout this period.

Criminals were caught on three drug offences, three traffic violations, and one weapons charge.

McEvoy St

The main road, especially close to the CBD, was another popular spot for Warwick criminals.

Eight drug offences were committed within the vicinity, along with two charges of property damage, two unlawful entry, and a traffic offence.

MORE CRIME STORIES:

FLEECED: Police search for shocking Warwick sheep thief

Warwick dad in hot water for string of petty crimes

Man wreaks havoc in boozed-up steam railway break-in