$2.9m works for region

NEW LOOK: After installing Welcome to Queensland signs at the border, $100,000 more is being invested into Wallangarra Urban Design.

THE Southern Downs is set to benefit from a State Government focus on boosting regional Queensland.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said a recent survey of small business revealed regional businesses were more optimistic about the state economy than those in south-east Queensland.

He said several initiatives were targeting job creation and business support, including the $400-million Works for Queensland program.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said Southern Downs Regional Council had now applied for the projects to be completed under the $2.9million granted to the region.

"The money is already allocated and as a council we need to put forward the projects and they need to be shovel ready and bring a benefit to the region,” Cr Dobie said.

"The largest allocation of $700,000 is for the improvements and extension of the industrial estate in Stanthorpe.

"It is something the business community has been asking for to make it more attractive to someone looking at coming in and establishing a business in the estate.

"The $100,000 for the Wallangarra Urban Design is also exciting because though they a relatively small projects they will make a big difference in the amenity of the town and getting visitors to stop and spend money.”

The full list of Works for Queensland projects is included in the council agenda attachments from July 26 at sdrc.qld.gov.au