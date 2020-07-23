Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Demolition of Federal Backpackers, July 23
News

30+ PHOTOS, VIDEO: Federal demolition continues

Crystal Jones
by
23rd Jul 2020 10:53 AM | Updated: 12:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RAYS of heat could be seen radiating from rubble at the Federal Backpackers this morning despite rainy weather. 

Eerie scenes emerged as pieces of burnt clothing and fabric dangled from the rubble and the machinery being used to clear it up. 

Dozens of onlookers watched as the historic building crumbled little by little and was carted away by the truckload. 

Grey skies cast an eerie light over the operation to bring the building down to ensure public safety, while little reminders of its construction more than 100 years ago became apparent. 

Metal beams, now exposed, showed painted numbers that would have last been seen when the Federal Hotel was first built.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

editors picks federal hotel spotted dog tavern
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drizzle or downpour? Wet weekend for Warwick

        premium_icon Drizzle or downpour? Wet weekend for Warwick

        Weather July rains haven’t been drought-breaking, but they’ve proved crop-saving for one Warwick farmer.

        MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

        premium_icon MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

        News The Daily News rounds up the region’s biggest stories, alongside weather...

        Highway reopened after truck rollover

        premium_icon Highway reopened after truck rollover

        News Crane used to lift truck after rollover in Goondiwindi

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Warwick Magistrates Court, updated...