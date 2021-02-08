300 people in orange, but no state MPs at memorial

WHAT can we say?

The Townsville Bulletin has been predicting our current crime crisis will lead to the death of innocent people for years.

On Friday night, our worst nightmares came true.

Jennifer Board was killed when the motorcycle she was riding was taken out by a car allegedly chasing a stolen vehicle.

The beautiful 22-year-old gym manager had her whole life in front of her and now she is lost because of the failure of government legislation.

The death has rocked Townsville.

Jennifer Board.

Jennifer's tribute on the Bulletin's Facebook page had more than 1900 comments, all of them with orange hearts.

Orange was Jennifer's favourite colour.

It was an unprecedented outpouring of sadness and anger on the Bulletin's page.

On Saturday morning, less than 12 hours after the crash, that emotion was replicated at Weir State School, the scene of the tragedy.

More than 300 people dressed in orange turned up to pay tribute to Jennifer and share in the grief and call out the hopeless failure of Labor on the issue of crime in this city.

Unsurprisingly, the three faces that were missing were our Labor MPs.

Scott Stewart, Aaron Harper and Les Walker were nowhere to be seen.

Earlier, while the city was still coming to grips with the tragedy, Mr Harper was spruiking the opening of a new supermarket on Facebook.

Federal Member for Herbert, Phillip Thompson was there and so was Nick Dametto the state member for Hinchinbrook.`

They came, not to make a political statement, but to support the grief stricken.

The missing MPs didn't go unnoticed by the crowd.

A chant of "shame on them" broke out during the gathering.

It's no wonder, it was a gutless act not to come and face the community after such a tragedy.

They were voted in less than four months ago and failed their first real test of leadership.

One person that seems to be finally taking a stand is Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

After the death, she signalled a raft of changes to deal with the issue of crime.

No changes were forthcoming yesterday but if the Premier would like some help we are happy to give it.

The Townsville Bulletin believes changes like mandatory sentencing for juveniles should be brought in for serious crime.

We believe the government needs to take the guesswork out of sentencing by defining the terms "serious crime" and "unacceptable risk" in the legislation. At the moment it is open for interpretation.

There needs to be a grading scale for differing crimes and a three-strikes policy.

No one should be out on bail after being given three previous chances.

And most of all there needs to be a total review of the departments of Child Safety, Juvenile Justice, Families and Housing.

They are all hamstrung by the law and underperforming.

I'm not sure how many more deaths it will take for this government to understand its policies are failing.

It's now five and counting.

The time for talk is over, actions must come quickly, before the death toll rises.

Townsville Bulletin editor Craig Warhurst.

Originally published as 300 people in orange, but no state MPs at memorial