$30K FRAUD: Man pays gambling debt with fake insurance

IN COURT: The man falsely reported his caravan as stolen in an effort to pay back $30K+ in gambling debts. Pic Chris Pavlich.

IN COURT: The man falsely reported his caravan as stolen in an effort to pay back $30K+ in gambling debts. Pic Chris Pavlich.

A SOUTHERN Downs man has claimed it was “pure desperation” that drove him to file a false insurance claim worth almost $30,000 as a means of covering his gambling debts.

Stan John Slabosz abandoned his family caravan on an isolated piece of land outside Warwick on August 5, then returned home and reported it as stolen with his insurer.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the 64-year-old received a $28,375 payout.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the father-of-three needed the money to cover the gambling debts he’d accrued over the past five years, which were in excess of $30,000.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine told the court her client was too ashamed to tell even his wife about his addiction, and could gamble up to $2500 at a time.

Ms Hine said the father’s crimes was “spur of the moment and driven out of desperation”, and the couple were now “beyond devastated” to be facing the repercussions in court.

Acting magistrate Rob Turra chastised the man for the fraud, citing such crimes’ role in pushing up insurance premiums, though acknowledged he was very unlikely to reoffend.

Slabosz pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and was sentenced to four months’ jail, wholly suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to pay the full $28,375 in restitution to his insurer.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

BACK IN SADDLE: Cowboys gallop into 2021 with race day

CHEAP FUEL: Where to fill up for less in Warwick

NEW YEAR, NEW JOB: 10 Warwick opportunities to seize now

Young children witness dad’s shocking assault on mum