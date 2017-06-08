$32M campus a boon for entire community

ROOF RAISED: Construction is currently under way on a suite of new developments at Churches of Christ Regency Park Retirement Village.

A HUGE development project is currently under way at Churches of Christ Regency Park Retirement Village in Warwick, which will not only be enjoyed by those living on site but the entire community.

Investing $32million into the new facilities, Churches of Christ are directing the bulk of the money into a new 128-bed residential aged care facility.

Churches of Christ Queensland Director of Seniors and Supported Living Bryan Mason said the new facility, costing $30million, will be distinct from a nursing home.

"It's going to be fairly unique in Queensland, in that it will be based on a cottage-life model of care," he said.

Mr Mason said there will be eight cottages, or "pods", containing 16 units each.

"In each pod there will be a big country-style kitchen and 16 fully ensuited rooms," he said.

"All of them will have beautiful views onto the courtyard and into the mountains.

"We have a lounge area in the courtyard with a big open fire.

"A bit like a country-style bed and breakfast."

The development was designed by Churches of Christ in-house architects Merrin and Cranston and is being built by Total Constructions in Warwick.

Attached to the new residential aged care facility will be an auditorium, which will hold about 300 people.

Mr Mason envisages school presentations and other community events will be held in the new space.

"We hope it'll become a real thriving community centre," he said.

In addition to these two new buildings, a new clubhouse and dementia cottage are also being established.

Funding for the project was obtained through government funding and client contributions.

Mr Mason said the new facilities would create about 130-140 jobs and were designed to be accessible and affordable, with 50% of places to be subsidised by the government.

Work is already under way on the new residential centre, with Mr Mason estimating the build will take about 18 months.