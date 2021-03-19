350+ PHOTOS: Funny faces of Sunshine Coast preppies

The start of school for any child and their parent or carer is a moment they cherish for life.

It marks the beginning of more than a decade of learning and development - with a few silly moments in between.

Remember this precious milestone forever with your copy of My First Year 2021 - a special keepsake published in-paper, featuring prep class photos from across the Sunshine Coast and Gympie regions.

Photos View Photo Gallery

This year's edition is bigger than ever, covering nearly 240 classes, in a bumper 44-page liftout.

Sunshine Coast Daily photographer Patrick Woods has spent the past two months driving from school to school to capture the milestones.

My First Year 2021: Don't miss special prep feature

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

You can grab your copy inside the Courier-Mail on Wednesday, March 24.

Photos View Photo Gallery

As a preview into the major liftout, here are more than 350 photos showing the funny faces of the adorable preppies.

If you can't wait until Wednesday to see the photos, a subscriber-exclusive photo gallery will be published on the Daily's website on Monday, March 22.

It currently costs $1 for the first 28 days to subscribe (conditions apply). A subscription is non-binding and gives you access to all our sister publications, including the Courier-Mail.