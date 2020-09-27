$35K BOOST: Kart Club’s timely cash injection

ON TRACK: A $35K grant will help deliver a much-needed track refurbishment to the Warwick Karting Club.

THE Warwick Kart Club is set to become the first club in the region to race on a state-of-the-art track after club officials secured a $35,000 grant to refurbish it.

A two-coat seal is expected to be put over the current track and repairs made to any cracks the surface may have sustained through racing.

Kart Club president Nicole Brown said the Sandy Creek facility hadn’t seen any major restorations for at least a decade.

“It’s going to be nice to be able to freshen it up,” Mrs Brown said.

“There won’t be as many bumps, which will be good – it’s already quite a smooth track but this will just make it that little bit better.”

It’s the first time the club has received a grant of this size, according to Mrs Brown, who said track restorations wouldn’t have been possible without it.

“It’s a huge opportunity especially for a smaller club like ours, where our income isn’t as big as other clubs,” she said.

“To be able to have access to this sort of funding means the world to a club like us.”

The cancellation of many sports this year due to COVID-19 restrictions has aided the Warwick club, who have seen a 68 per cent increase in membership in six months.

Mrs Brown hoped the refurbishments to the track would continue to drive new members to the club.

“I think it’ll be a drawcard because our club is going to be the club that has the most up-to-date track in the region,” she said.

“We were surprised with COVID at the increase in numbers but we kind of found that everyone was keen to get back racing.

“And we’ve seen our race days increase from 73 to 105 drivers.”

