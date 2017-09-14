3600 return pest control forms

LANDHOLDERS yet to return proposed control work forms as part of Southern Downs Regional Council Invasive Pests Control Scheme have been afforded a 30-day grace period.

The council has received 3600 forms from an estimated 6000 landholders.

"Reminder notices will be posted to those who have not yet returned their Proposed Works Forms. These reminders give landholders a further 30 days to return their forms,” council manager of environmental services Tim O'Brien said.

Southern Downs portfolio councillor for rural, environmental, sustainability and waste management Cameron Gow said he was pleased with the response to date.

"The council is happy with the community's response to the implementation of the Invasive Pests Control Scheme. Most landowners returned their proposed control works forms by the due date, and we anticipate the reminder notices will mean most of the remainder will be returned.

"Council has received much feedback, both positive and negative.

"All feedback has been considered and will be taken into account as we continue to refine our pest manage- ment policies,” he said.

The Invasive Pest Control Scheme began on July 1.